‘RHONY’: Who is Emily Hampshire? Her age, net worth, and wife

Only six episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City have been aired up till now and the casting members are already attracting a major chunk of the viewers’ attention. The personal lives of certain members have been like catnip for public attention. And one of them is Jenna Lyons.

While Lyons is known for keeping her dating life under wraps, on the August 20 episode of the series she talked about her association with actress Emily Hampshire – thus immediately sparking the audience’s curiosity to know more about their relationship.

Before diving into the details, let’s shed some light on Hampshire – known for appearing in quite a few popular series such as Schitt’s Creek, Chapelwaite, and Rookie Blue, to name a few.

What do we know of Emily Hampshire? Her age, net worth, and spouse explained

Photo via CBC Television

Canadian actress Emily Hampshire was born on Aug. 29, 1981, in Montreal, Quebec. As of now, she is 41 years old and it’s just a matter of a week when the actress will turn 42. Her interest in acting began at the age of eleven and as a high school student she appeared in various school plays.

She was catapulted to popularity and recognition after she appeared in the 1998 romantic comedy, Boy Meets Girl, in which she plays Angelina. She was 17 at the time. Thereafter, she starred in a couple of well-known series such as The Rig, Twelve Monkeys, Chapelwaite, Ruby Gloom, and a few others which earned her positive reception from viewers, thus heightening her popularity.

She was also the voice behind Diana Barry and Amy in the 2001 animated series – Anne of Green Gables: The Animated Series. However, her fame accelerated with the cult-hit CBC television sitcom Schitt’s Creek where she plays fan-favorite character Stevie Budd opposite Eugene Levy and Anne Murphy.

In addition to fame, nearly three decades of a successful career also earned her a decent fortune, which as of now stands at $3 million.

Hampshire’s dating life has also been a popular knowledge. The actress — who declared herself pansexual in 2019 — is known for keeping her romantic life away from the spotlight. However, her relationship with singer Teddy Geiger received extensive media coverage. The pair was engaged in 2018 which lasted seven months, after which they called off their relationship.

The 41-year-old actress was also married to soccer player Matt Smith, which unfortunately ended in a divorce in 2014. Currently, it’s unknown as to who the actress is dating. Her name popped up again when Jenna Lyons of RHONY spilled the beans on their failed romantic encounter, which leads to the question-

What is Lyons’ relationship with Hampshire?

In the reality series’ sixth episode — which aired on Aug. 20, 2023 — Lyons revealed that she met Hampshire for the first time when the duo was set up for a date around two years ago. Even though she claimed to have never developed a romantic connection with her, their interaction — according to Lyons — culminated in friendship.

Their friendship progressed after the Schitt’s Creek star became one of Lyons’ clients for interior design when she reached out to Lyons to design her home in Toronto. Speaking in detail about their friendship in the show, Lyons said, “We didn’t have a love connection. But we had a friend connection.”

Hopefully, with time their friendship will continue to grow and prosper.