Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained

Ricki Lake tells all about shedding over 30lbs - OG style.
Published: May 17, 2024 02:13 pm

Talk show queen Ricki Lake is spilling all the details on her inspiring weight loss transformation. And she didn’t need any controversial drugs to make it happen. The 55-year-old former daytime TV host recently revealed she’s down over 30 pounds, crediting good old-fashioned diet and exercise for her slimmed-down figure. Who knew that still worked?

In a candid interview, Lake opened up about her doctor initially trying to prescribe her Ozempic, the diabetes medication that has exploded in popularity as a weight loss aid. But the OG body positive icon wasn’t having it.

Photo via ABC News

“The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight,” Lake recalled. “And he was saying you weren’t going to be successful without it.” Her response? “I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it pissed me off.”

Instead of taking the easy way out with drugs, Lake and her husband Ross Burningham made a pact last October to overhaul their lifestyles through diet and exercise. Using a combo of intermittent fasting and the keto diet as their nutritional North Stars, the couple also amped up their workout routines with activities like Pilates. Lo and behold, the commitment paid off in a big way.

Photo via Instagram/@rickilake

“This is a lifestyle change,” Lake beamed. “I’ve made this my job, and it’s become my joy…I think it’s safe to say I’m in the best shape of my life.” Her glowing husband Burningham, who shed an impressive 40-plus pounds himself, can’t get enough of Lake’s attitude. “She’s tenacious,” he gushed.

“When she decides that she’s going to do something, she’s all in and just goes after it. And it’s inspiring.”

Of course, any longtime Ricki fan knows her weight has fluctuated over the decades. But the legendary talk show host says she’s never felt happier or more confident than she does right now at 55. Last week, she even slipped back into a skintight white mini dress she rocked back in 2007 – proving her body is just as bangin’ as it was 17 years ago, if not more so.

Photo via Instagram/@rickilake

“Oh, this old thing? Just had it hanging around,” Lake cheekily captioned an Instagram pic showing off her toned legs and glowing skin. The effervescent TV personality previously teased her weight loss in February, declaring “I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical.” The shade!

At the end of the day, I think Lake deserves mucho props for sticking to her guns and not folding to the peer pressure from the Ozempic mafia. Also, I don’t think I could stand seeing another celebrity with “Ozempic face.” And suddenly we’re feeling very inspired to dust off our sneakers… Or at least scroll through fitness TikToks.

