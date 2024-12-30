‘Ridiculous’: Mike Tyson finally addresses that NSFW moment during fight against Jake Paul, and we wish he hadn’t

Speaking on the aftermath of his fight with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson has finally addressed the surprising moment he flashed viewers with his bare butt during the pre-fight interview for his boxing bout against the YouTuber-turned-boxer

The cheeky moment caused quite the stir among those tuning in as Tyson made an appearance during Netflix’s live coverage of the event. As he walked away from the camera those watching were treated to a Tyson butt cheek jumpscare as the undergarment he was wearing didn’t exactly leave much to the imagination. The moment was shared by the official Netflix account on X who poked a little fun at the boxer’s expense and others on the platform quickly hopped on the trend, making lighthearted jokes about Tyson’s butt.

For many, that was the highlight of the night, with the fight itself being a bit of a letdown. Regardless, the results of the boxing bout took everyone’s minds off of the bizarre moment. Jake Paul was announced as the victor by unanimous decision – something which greatly upset fans of the legendary boxer, many called out Paul for even partaking in the fight considering his opponent’s age.

Mike Tyson addressed the NSFW incident

Anyways, now that the dust has settled from the fight which took place back in November, it seems Tyson is finally ready to address the real controversy. During an interview with Covino & Rich on Fox Sports, the 58-year-old was asked about the moment he broke the internet with his butt cheeks. “Television has really changed. That became a big thing. That’s just so ridiculous,” Tyson responded, before adding, “That’s not important. I’ve been that way my whole career, my butt’s been showing.” Of course, with everything else that went down that night the last thing he probably wants to be reminded of is his bare butt being broadcast to literally millions of people’s screens.

The fight with Jake Paul left him feeling depressed

But the butt incident wasn’t all Tyson spoke about, the boxer also spoke about how he felt after the fight, he admitted that, once it was over he was left feeling “kind of depressed a little bit,” which is understandable all things considered. Tyson also admitted that he blanked out during the fight, “I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little.”

After everything, the former heavyweight champion questioned why he even put himself through the difficulty of training for so long for his boxing comeback, “The day after I woke up and said to my wife, ‘Why did I do that?’ I just don’t know what the hell was going on.” It seems the fight has had quite the toll on Tyson, but to be fair, he’s approaching 60, he did well for his age, but it’s done a number on his body, “my body was really sore — my chest, my stomach was really sore.”

