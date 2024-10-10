‘You are such a graceful old soul’: Riley Keough wows in a tweed Chanel maxi dress to promote her late mother’s memoir

Riley Keough took on a momentous task when she decided to finish her mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, ​​From Here to the Great Unknown.

Her work to bring her mother’s thoughts and feelings to paper has been incredible, and the posthumous book, released this week, has already received rave reviews. To promote it and encourage as many people as possible to see who Lisa Marie was behind the media image of her, Keough has been on a promotional tour — and we might add, she has been looking incredible!

The Under the Bridge actress chose an elegant and demure look for an interview about her mother and the memoir during a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. The timeless tweed maxi dress with button-front detail comes from Chanel’s 2025 Cruise Collection (the style is designed to look like a two-piece with an A-line skirt and cropped blazer).

Riley Keough gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her press tour (and her stunning outfits)

Keough has been active on social media and has been incredibly gracious about the support she has been receiving for her work on ​​From Here to the Great Unknown. She posted a clip on Instagram of her multiple outfit changes (all of which are gorgeous, but the Chanel attire stands out). “You are such a graceful old soul,” a fan reacted. The entertainer has also been praised for her beauty and ability to pull off her outfits with such effortless style.

Of course, Keough deserves the praise she has been getting, but why did she decide to take on this project? “What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was,” she told People.

She continued: “To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive.”

Fans of Lisa Marie will know that at the time of her unexpected death in 2023, she had started penning her memoir. In it, she discussed multiple aspects of her life, including the death of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. He was 27. In a move no one expected, the star chose to keep his body at her home, on dry ice, for two months before he was finally laid to rest at Graceland (where she would later join him).

This is not the only bit of information that has been shared. In reaction to Keough’s Instagram post, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at her promotional tour, fans have praised her for her beautiful work bringing this book to life and showing her mother’s humanity. “You have made your mother proud! You have represented her and her legacy with grace,” a fan wrote. “I hope that someday visiting Graceland gives you the comfort and peace it gave your mother.” Another fan shared their thoughts, writing, “Just finished the book. What an amazing job. sad and mournful while also fun and funny.”

