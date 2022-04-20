Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Kardashians, streaming on Hulu.

The internet can be a strange and unusual place. A space where the impossible becomes possible, and people indulge their passions no matter how niche. However, sometimes the internet is home to strange events, and nowhere is this better seen than with a news story coming out of the popular game Roblox.

As reported by Polygon, the game appeared in an episode of Hulu’s new reality show, The Kardashians, which follows the famous Kardashian family. According to reports, during episode one, titled “Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground,” Kim’s son Saint West finds an advertisement for a game made within Roblox.

However, Kim says that the game claimed to have unreleased footage of her infamous sex tape from 2007. In the episode, Kim says:

“This all started earlier at the barbecue. It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was gonna be a new sex tape coming out. Had my son been a bit older and been able to read, like, I would’ve been mortified.”

The episode ends with Kim considering taking Roblox to court over the ad. In response, Roblox released a statement that reads:

“The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules. The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident.”

This rumor of a new sex tape started when Ray J’s former manager, Wack100, made a statement during an episode of the Bootleg Kev podcast. During the podcast, Wack100 asked Kanye West to contact him, as he was willing to give him the sex tape, saying that “we got part two on the laptop, its never been seen,” before describing it as a “great personal private NFT.”

TMZ ran an article about the podcast appearance in September last year, only to update it with a statement from Kim’s lawyer, Marty Singer, which read:

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

This tracks with the episode, as Kim is seen on a phone call in which she says, “Have Marty scare the sh*t out of this guy,” linking the two events. In January, Kanye talked with Jason Lee and Hollywood Unlocked and discussed the incident, telling Lee that he did go and collect the video.

“I went got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right? I met this man at the airport. Then got on a red-eye came back, delivered it to her at 8:00 a.m. in the morning, and then I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it.”

Later in January, Kim’s representative told E! News that they had reviewed the footage, and “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

Roblox is an online game platform and engine that allows users to create and share their creations with others. The site has a massive userbase, and in 2020, the owners told Bloomberg that they had 120 million monthly players. However, the site isn’t a stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, the BBC ran an article that said that Roblox was a “children’s game with a sex problem,” noting that a lot of the user-generated content was unsuitable for the game’s target audience. This article and the research for it led to the company publishing a blog detailing how it was planning to keep its users safe and prevent inappropriate content from being available via the website.