Rom-com queen Kate Hudson is back, but she finds the modern critic ‘too microscopic’

Kate Hudson dominated the early 21st century with a slew of romantic comedies. She’s now finally back in the genre with her new series Running Point.

Her subtle charm turned many movies into modern-day classics. You, Me, and Dupree made us cry, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days made us smile, and Something Borrowed gave us charm. These movies hold a special place in fans’ hearts, even if they never quite impressed most critics.

When Christopher Nolan was sweeping up awards on his way to a well-deserved Best Picture Oscar for Oppenheimer, he shared his gripes about past criticism of his films. Nolan is one of the most celebrated directors with a built-in audience, so you’d think he never faced negative reviews. But when the star-studded Odyssey director accepted his award from the New York Film Critics Circle, he shared a hilarious story. While working out on a Peloton, he was surprised when the instructor criticized Tenet. Nolan’s anecdote perfectly encapsulates Hudson’s issue with criticism today. As she told Entertainment Weekly, “The critic has changed, meaning the whole world is a critic now.”

Hudson is no stranger to poor critical reception. Even her best work in the genre was torn apart by critics. But even back then, critics still acknowledged that she was the best part of most of her films. Roger Ebert once joked that he didn’t mention her in his poor review of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days because he considered her in the “Witness Protection Program” of his review. These films clearly built a cult following, partly due to their relatable writing and partly due to Hudson’s acting. So even when critics like Ebert felt these movies missed the mark, they still highlighted what they got right. Nowadays, though, anyone with an X account or a Peloton can throw a jab. And they will not mention anything they got right.

Reflecting on her complicated relationship with critics, Hudson told Entertainment Weekly, “I think in the movie world, critics who are looking at things with a certain microscope might sometimes not be looking at it as what people need.” She explained that she still makes movies despite criticism, saying it all comes down to knowing your audience:

“Who are you making them for? Are you making it for the critic? Are you making it for the people? You try to make the best movie possible, telling the story that you’re trying to tell. If you’re trying to think about it as who you’re trying to please, you’re probably going to miss.”

Hudson also took time in her interview to express gratitude for being able to get anything made. She correctly pointed out that, in this climate, great ideas sometimes never see the light of day simply because a genre isn’t en vogue or simply because she aged. So she just focuses on making what she believes in and acknowledges how many elements must align — especially the writing — for a rom-com to truly work.

Hudson, however, is still challenging herself. After nearly a decade away from romantic comedies, she’s finally back in her beloved genre, but this time via a TV series. She stars in Mindy Kaling’s new series Running Point.

The series follows a Jeanie Buss-inspired president of a fictional basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves. It’s perfect comfort viewing with a touch of humor, and at this point, Hudson can ace this in her sleep. And it just works. This time, though, she actually earned an 81% Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics.

Running Point is streaming now on Netflix.

