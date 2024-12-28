Romeo’s Juliet and horror legend Olivia Hussey’s cause of death, confirmed

The entertainment world has lost another legendary talent with the passing of celebrated actress Olivia Hussey.

Hussey’s remarkable journey in entertainment began in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she was born to an Argentinian father and an English mother. At age seven, she moved to London, where her natural talent for performing led her to the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. There, she honed her craft before catching the eye of Franco Zeffirelli, the director of 1968’s Romeo and Juliet. At just 15 years old, she landed the role of Juliet, defining a generation’s understanding of Shakespeare’s most famous love story.

While many remember her as the definitive Juliet, a role that earned her a Golden Globe for Best New Star, horror fans know her as a genre icon who helped establish the “final girl” archetype through her compelling performance in Black Christmas. Her role as Jess Bradford in this 1974 slasher classic predated similar characters in Halloween and other influential horror films, cementing her place in the genre’s history. She would continue contributing significantly to horror cinema, including her memorable portrayal of Norma Bates in Psycho IV: The Beginning and as part of the It miniseries based on Stephen King’s fan-favorite book.

How did Olivia Hussey die?

While the official announcement of Hussey’s passing on Dec. 27, 2024, did not specify a cause of death, multiple sources, including filmmaker and close friend Marc Huestis, have indicated that she likely succumbed to cancer. This aligns with her documented history of battling the disease over the past decades.

The actress had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, which led to her undergoing a double mastectomy. Despite her initial recovery, the illness returned in 2017 when doctors discovered a small tumor between her heart and lungs. Throughout these health challenges, Hussey maintained the grace and dignity that characterized her legendary career.

She passed away peacefully at her home in California, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, David Glen Eisley, their children Alex, Max, and India, and her grandson, Greyson. Her family released a statement describing her as “a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.”

Olivia Hussey used her prestige to stand against actors’ harassment

Hussey’s career was marked by both triumph and controversy. In late 2022, she and her Romeo and Juliet co-star Leonard Whiting made headlines when they filed a landmark $500 million lawsuit against Paramount Pictures. The suit alleged sexual exploitation related to a controversial nude scene in the 1968 film when both actors were minors. According to their legal team, director Franco Zeffirelli, who passed away in 2019, had initially promised that no nudity would be required and that they would wear flesh-colored garments. However, they claim he later insisted the scene was vital for the film’s success.

The lawsuit was made possible by California’s temporary suspension of the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases. Through their manager, Tony Marinozzi, the actors spoke about the power dynamics at play during filming, noting their vulnerable position as teenage actors working in a foreign country. The case highlighted the complex legacy of a film that, while considered the definitive adaptation of Shakespeare’s work, carried darker undertones behind the scenes.

Hussey’s lawsuit was dismissed for being filed too late after the movie’s premiere. The court has also considered Hussey’s attendance to key screenings of Romeo and Juliet over the years counted as implicit consent. Nevertheless, the case helped shed light on Hollywood’s careless practices towards young actors.

