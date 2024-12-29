Rosie O’Donnell poses with ‘family’ as her daughter gets arrested for the fourth time in 2024

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, has landed in trouble once again, marking her fourth arrest in 2024. Despite the legal chaos, the O’Donnell matriarch appeared unfazed as she updated her social media with smiling photos of her family.

Recommended Videos

On Friday, Dec. 27, In Touch Weekly exclusively broke the news that the television personality’s 27-year-old daughter had been arrested after violating a court agreement requiring her to enter a 28-day treatment program. Documents obtained by the outlet included an arrest warrant issued on Dec. 16 after Chelsea reportedly failed to attend a court hearing and breached the terms of a “furlough order” granted just days prior on Dec. 9.

Rosie O’Donnell shows united front with other children

Interestingly, even though her daughter was put behind bars yet again, O’Donnell, 62, put on a positive front when she updated her Instagram with new pictures on the same day. She uploaded a selfie showing her flashing a big smile with her exposed teeth as her youngest child, Dakota, 11, grinned beside her and her other daughter, Vivienne, 22, beamed modestly between them. Another post featured her son, Blake, 25, and his family, which she captioned “#family.”

Since 1995, O’Donnell has adopted five children: Parker, 29, Chelsea, Blake, Vivienne, and Dakota, according to People. Based on her updated Instagram feed, the comedian has been spending the holidays with Dakota, Vivienne, and Blake, along with his wife, Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, and their daughter. A photo she recently uploaded showed them celebrating Blake’s birthday around Christmastime.

O’Donnell and the rest of her kids have yet to react to Chelsea’s arrest. The actress hasn’t had the closest and smoothest relationship with her daughter since the two became estranged throughout the latter’s teenage years and early adulthood. In 2015, O’Donnell even announced publicly that Chelsea had left their home to move to Wisconsin and be with her biological mom. However, the two reconnected in 2018 when Chelsea got pregnant.

Chelsea has been in and out of jail since September

Currently, Chelsea is facing charges of child neglect and drug possession after her initial arrest on Sept. 10 after authorities responded to a 911 call from the home she shared with her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund. Earlier in December, she entered the aforementioned furlough agreement, allowing her to leave jail temporarily to attend a treatment program. The deal stipulated that she would return to jail upon completion of the program, at which point her $7,500 bond would be reinstated.

However, records show that Chelsea was booked back into the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 16, the same day she missed her hearing. A representative for the Sheriff’s Office confirmed to In Touch that Chelsea’s current charge is listed as “bond revoked per judge.” She remains in custody as of late.

Reports from September indicated that officers discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a house described as “disgusting” in official police documentation. The home’s squalid conditions included rotten food, dirty diapers, used hygiene products, and razor blades scattered on the floor. Even more alarming, Chelsea’s 11-month-old son, Atlas, was found in the residence, perilously close to a meth pipe.

Police arrested Chelsea, but she pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bond. However, the arrests kept coming. On Oct. 11, Chelsea was pulled over during a traffic stop, where police allegedly found meth and various pills. She spent weeks behind bars before being released on bond in early November.

Chelsea’s third arrest came on Nov. 18, when she faced a slew of charges, including felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a routine traffic stop, police discovered a meth pipe with residue on her. Despite Chelsea’s claims that she was planning to enter outpatient treatment and wanted to get clean, a subsequent search revealed meth and pills hidden in a bottle.

As Chelsea remains in custody, questions loom over her next steps. Will she finally commit to treatment, or will her legal troubles continue to spiral? As for her celebrity mom, O’Donnell seems resigned. She addressed her daughter’s first two arrests in a statement in October, remarking that the situation was “not new” and that she hoped Chelsea could “find her way out of” her “deadly” decade-long struggle with drug addiction.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy