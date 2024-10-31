The Royals Halloween Plans? Kate and Wills kids trick-or-treat like everyone else

When you think of the Royal Family, you probably think of fine china, fascinators, and well-behaved children. However, the royals do let loose sometimes — and Halloween is one time of year when the youngest royals get to be just like everybody else.

Photo via Instagram/Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, participate in many spooky activities in October, including trick-or-treating.

“Halloween is a holiday that the younger royals quite enjoy,” King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, told the New York Post. “When it comes to trick-or-treating, we know Kate is keen to keep things as normal as possible for the children and heading out trick-or-treating could very well be her wanting to keep up with tradition and ensuring the children don’t miss out,” he said, adding that, “Kate is all about family and spending quality time with her loved ones will be top of her priorities this holiday.”

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge baked treats on Halloween and took George and Charlotte trick-or-treating in a Kensington neighborhood. A neighbor shared a photo of the festivities, with the caption, “For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are… This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween,” according to Hello.

In 2019, Princess Kate Middleton was spotted shopping for costumes at a local supermarket. According to People, Kathy Whittaker, who spotted her spotted shopping said, “I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there and had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween.”

Prince William and his wife, both 42, are currently enjoying some downtime with their children while they’re on their two-week fall school break. It’s a big week for Prince William, as his two-part documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, also premieres this week.

Harry and Meghan’s Fright Night plans

Screengrab via Netflix.

Kate and William aren’t the only royals celebrating Oct. 31. Prince Harry, 40, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 43, also typically get into the Halloween spirit.

Last year, the couple took their kids, Archie and Lilibet Diana, trick-or-treating near their home in Montecito, California. According to Page Six, Archie wore a skeleton costume and carried a pumpkin-shaped bucket, while Lilibet was dressed in a big pink puffy costume.

“He doesn’t want to make any mistakes with the next generation”

Image from Getty



Despite their busy lives, sources say William and Kate try to give their children as normal of a life as possible.

“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he (William) wants to be there for them,” Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy told People. Hardman said, “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”

“He doesn’t want any mistakes made with the next generation. He wants to give them a proper upbringing and lots of love. That is foremost in his mind,” a friend told the same outlet.

