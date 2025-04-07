Rumors over King Charles’ health grow as Prince Harry makes shocking U.K. return

Worries about King Charles III’s health have grown stronger after he was recently hospitalized due to side effects from his cancer treatment. The 76-year-old king was taken to a London hospital, where he was monitored for several hours after having a bad reaction to his weekly treatment, which he started last February.

While palace officials said this kind of reaction is “not unusual,” the hospital stay forced him to cancel several planned events, including a trip to Birmingham. Even though Charles has gone back to his royal duties, he has reportedly delayed two vacations, which hints that he is still dealing with health problems. Making the situation even more stressful, Prince Harry is said to be extremely worried about his father’s condition, leading to rumors that the family might try to reconcile.

A source close to Harry, via heatworld, said the Duke of Sussex is deeply upset about his father’s health and is “beside himself” with concern. This worry is apparently making Harry want to return to the U.K. with his wife, Meghan Markle, to fix their strained relationship with the king before it’s too late. The source stressed that Harry loves his father and is emotionally struggling because he can’t be there to support him in person.

Prince Henry rushed to be with his father for hospital stay

This possible return to the U.K. is happening at a time when the royal family is already under a lot of tension. Harry’s past criticisms—shared in his book Spare and during his and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey—have damaged his relationships with his brother, Prince William, and his stepmother, Queen Camilla. The problems go beyond personal issues, as Harry is also fighting in court to get back his taxpayer-funded security when he visits Britain.

On top of that, Prince Andrew’s ongoing scandal—his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and rumors of a connection to a Chinese spy—is still causing problems for the royal family. While Harry is said to be eager to see his father, Meghan’s hesitation is making things more complicated. Though she cares about the king’s health, Meghan is reportedly nervous about the heavy media attention a visit would bring. She’s afraid it could make family tensions worse and ruin the point of the trip. She’s also unsure how the royal family would treat her, given the bad feelings left over from past conflicts.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Despite his health struggles and family drama, King Charles is still focused on his royal duties. He is moving forward with a four-day trip to Italy with Queen Camilla, showing his dedication to his role even while dealing with medical treatment and family issues. This commitment matches his earlier promise of “lifelong service” after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, per Mirror. Palace staff had to adjust parts of the king and queen’s schedule after a planned visit to the Vatican was postponed because Pope Francis was sick.

A source close to the king says he remains determined to do his duty, no matter what else is happening. However, Queen Camilla is reportedly frustrated because, despite advice to take it easy, her husband “won’t slow down.”

