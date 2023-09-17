Russell Brand gets a standing ovation, backing from Andrew Tate and Elon Musk, and a conspiracy theory in the face of abuse allegations

Under most circumstances, being the subject of several serious sexual, physical, and emotional abuse allegations wouldn’t be deemed as the ideal time to head out on stage in front of a massive crowd and try and make them laugh through the medium of comedy, but Russell Brand has already made it clear he’s planning to tackle the allegations head-on.

The comic and occasional actor had already tried to get in front of the storm by releasing a pre-emptive video where he denied the accusations that were set to be made public in short order, which in turn has now created a wide-ranging conspiracy theory among his supporters that the constant spouting of his own far-fetched theorizing has seen him made a scapegoat by malicious forces attempting to have him silenced.

If there’s one person you probably don’t want having your back in the face of such allegations, then Andrew Tate would be high up on the list considering he recently spent time behind bars indicted on charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. And yet, he’s thrown his support out there nonetheless, as has Elon Musk.

No stranger to polluting the online sphere with nonsense, the CEO of ex-Twitter and burning dumpster fire X said “Of course. They don’t like competition,” insinuating that he’s fully on board with Brand blaming the mainstream media for manufacturing the alleged criminal activity being leveled against him.

Suffice to say, Brand getting a rapturous reception from Tate, Musk, and those in attendance at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre hasn’t exactly been well-received by all corners.