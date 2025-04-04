Russell Brand hit with charges of rape and sexual assault in London

London’s Metropolitan Police shared that comedian and actor Russell Brand has been formally accused of several crimes related to rape and sexual assault. These charges come after an investigation that lasted 18 months, which began in September 2023 when four women came forward with accusations. The reported incidents happened between 1999 and 2005 in Bournemouth and Westminster in London.

Recommended Videos

Brand is facing five specific charges involving four different women, according to The Guardian. These include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

One of the alleged rapes is said to have happened in Bournemouth in 1999. A separate accusation of indecent assault reportedly took place in Westminster in 2001. Another incident involves claims of oral rape and sexual assault against a woman in Westminster in 2004, while a further alleged sexual assault occurred in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

Russel Brand charged with rape in UK

The accusations first became public through news investigations by British media, per NPR, including Channel 4’s Dispatches, The Times, and The Sunday Times. These reports included claims from 2006 to 2013, some of which supposedly happened in the United States. However, the official charges do not cover all the claims mentioned in the media.

After these reports, the Metropolitan Police started a full investigation. They have stated that the women involved are still receiving help from officers trained to handle such cases. Brand was questioned during the investigation and later received a legal notice in the mail informing him of the charges.

Photo via Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images

He is expected to appear in court at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2, 2025. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which decides whether to bring charges in England and Wales, confirmed that they approved the charges after carefully reviewing the evidence collected by the police. The CPS said they examined the case thoroughly after the police investigation, which started following the Channel 4 documentary.

The CPS reminded the public that the legal process is now active and that Brand has the right to a fair trial. They also asked people not to post anything online that could influence the case. The Metropolitan Police added that their investigation is still ongoing and asked anyone with information to come forward.

While the legal case is the main focus, some details about Brand’s public life have also come up. In recent years, he has been more involved in conservative political movements. It’s also worth noting that he appeared in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity just before the charges were announced. For now, the focus is on the ongoing court proceedings, and Brand is considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy