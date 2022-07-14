Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans steal our hearts again with sizeable donation to Christopher’s Haven

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans partnered with Omaze for an epic giveaway ahead of the red carpet premiere of The Gray Man, and the proceeds they raised will leave an immeasurable impact on a childhood cancer organization close to Evans’ heart.

Gosling and Evans gave fans the chance to join them at Wednesday’s red carpet premiere for The Gray Man by making donations on the Omaze platform. Each donation would benefit Christopher’s Haven while allowing them to meet the dashing duo.

The giveaway ended on June 27, and the money raised for the organization further proves that as villains or heroes on screen — Gosling and Evans have hearts of gold.

People reports that the amount raised for Christopher’s Haven was $276,444, which will help pediatric cancer patients immeasurably by giving them the greatest gift of all — time with their families.

Christopher’s Haven is a “home for kids when cancer hits home,” and its mission statement shows just how valuable its services are.

“We are a home for kids and their families while they battle cancer. Our home is more than a place to stay, it’s a support system to help with things large and small, and a community where families can be together, share a laugh, be comforted, and comfort others.”

The initiative was founded in 2001 when a need was seen in the Boston area for housing for families affected by childhood cancer. It has grown in the last two decades to provide comfort for those struggling with the most challenging time of their lives.

Evans has previously publicly donated to Christopher’s Haven. With this latest event, another 9,214 children and their families will have time to spend together outside the realm of treatments, tests, and scans. There is nothing more sacred than that.

You can see The Gray Man in some theaters on July 15 or on Netflix when it begins streaming on July 22.