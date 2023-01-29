Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to the fourth round at Wrexham will make your Sunday

There have been quite a few celebrities — Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Jay Shetty, Christina Aguilera, Rachel Zoe, and several others — who have dived into the sports realm and invested in teams. When Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney went in on the Wrexham AFC, it was more than just an investment to Reynolds and he shows it with his reaction at Sunday’s game.

Wrexham faced Sheffield United today in the FA Cup fourth round where they tied 3 to 3 at full-time. It was a great match as Wrexham held its own despite the fact that they aren’t in the league yet. They are looking to get there and Reynolds has all the hope that they can if today’s tie shows any promise. It’s clear to see how excited the actor and investor is as Wrexham scores the goal that puts them up 3-2 in the game.

WREXHAM EQUALIZE!!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Ryan Reynolds’ reaction live from the Racecourse is something else 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/IjKMfMXeMx — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) January 29, 2023

It was a special moment for the team as it became a first that they can take back to the locker room with pride.

3+ – @Wrexham_AFC are the first non-league team to score 3+ goals in four consecutive games in the FA Cup proper. Stage. pic.twitter.com/5DO1hXUIOe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2023

To offer condolences on the tie instead of the win, actor Jeffrey Dean knows what this moment meant to the team and had some inspirational words to add.

Wow wow wow WOW!! Massive congratulations to @Wrexham_AFC. I know a tie isn’t the outcome we wanted, but damn… how far they’ve come… and so quickly! Proud as hell of all. What a match. And again, what a story. Still pacing over here. Hatless mind you. Xx — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 29, 2023

Striker Paul Millin might be disappointed that the game came to a tie, but his contribution was phenomenal when you just look at the numbers.

Paul Mullin’s game by numbers vs. Sheffield United:



85% pass accuracy

51 touches

4 ground duels won

4 shots on target

2/3 dribbles completed

1 goal



So close to a winner. 😩 pic.twitter.com/r06n6jtbRP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 29, 2023

It’s not unprecedented, but Reynolds’ presence at the game and his reaction to the action just shows that this is more than just an investment to him.

SO nice to see genuine happienes on a club owner WHO CARES about the club ..and attends when he can,.. can we make him an Honary welshman….. — mz f Drennan (@mz_drennan) January 29, 2023

The football team loves his support and this team is going places because they’re showing such great heart for a team that is virtually fighting an uphill battle.

@RobRyanRed #WrexhamFX #WrexhamAFC Jump on the bandwagon people. This is what gets your heart beating! GO REDSSSSSS ♥️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — MiaToo (@Mia_too) January 29, 2023

Some football fans don’t even know who he is, but he’s shaking the world over there as they’re starting to stand up and notice.

Well deserved. Genuine owners (what from Hollywood?) Genuine players playing with heart. Karma 🙂 — RedEye (@JadeEyeJoe) January 29, 2023

This is the first year that Reynolds and McElhenney have claimed ownership of the team and it is a testament to how far this team has come.