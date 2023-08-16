Sam Asghari threatens to embarrass Britney Spears if prenup payout isn’t increased

Page Six is reporting some pretty despicable behavior from Britney's soon to be ex-husband.

Britney Spears‘ split from husband Sam Asghari was only first reported a few hours ago by TMZ, but things are already getting uglier.

In a new exclusive from Page Six, Asghari is allegedly threatening to humiliate his former wife with leaked information. Spears and Asghari married in 2022, a year after Britney’s conservatorship had ended, and the pair had mutually signed a prenup agreement to protect the newly-emancipated Spears’ assets.

A source close to the former couple told the outlet that Asghari is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” Presumably, “gets paid” here suggests a much-larger sum than the amount to which he initially agreed.

It is currently unclear what this “extraordinarily embarrassing information” regards, or whether the prenup agreement included a gagging clause on Asghari releasing this information. Sam is said to be “focused on” this tactic to get a bumped-up payout from the singer.

It is possible that Asghari is making a claim over money that Spears had accumulated after they wed last year, as this may not have been included in the initial agreement. This could include various royalties, or money earned from Spears’ new musical collaboration with Will.I.Am – the song “Mind Your Business,” which was released just last month.

However, early sources are still conflicting. A second source told Page Six that the couples’ separation and planned divorce will be “respectful.” Whatever the truth is, Britney’s supporters will want her privacy to be protected.