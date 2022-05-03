Sam Raimi On Whether Bruce Campbell Cameos in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Hear it from Raimi himself whether Bruce Campbell will appear in the new 'Doctor Strange.'

Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi finally addressed the rumor that Bruce Campbell will cameo in the film. Campbell first teased his involvement in February by writing “Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor – it sure was!” On April 1, Campbell got more specific, tweeting “I always feel a little strange when I work on a Sam Raimi movie. #multiverse,” but fans noted the day and tempered their excitement.

In a May 3 Hollywood Reporter piece, Raimi responded to the Bruce Campbell speculation and the potential inclusion of other Raimi-verse Easter eggs:

“I can’t swear to you that Bruce Campbell is in the film because I’m not allowed to, but there’s no Sam Raimi Easter eggs. My job this time was really to recognize where the continuing Marvel universe had been, understand the characters of Wanda and Doctor Strange and what was relevant to them as we last saw them, and bring that forward to a new tale where they meet each other for the first time, so the fans have a great experience with characters where they should really be, and also open up the door to the multiverse for future stories to take place.”

It’s not much, but it’s not a “no” either.

Raimi and Campbell are longtime collaborators, having together made the 1981 indie horror film The Evil Dead, the launchpad for both their careers. Since entering the mainstream movie business, Raimi has put Campbell in many of his flicks, including Oz the Great and Powerful and all three Spider-Mans, which is why the new Doctor Strange seems germane for a Campbell cameo.

We won’t have to wait long for the verdict, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on Friday, May 6.