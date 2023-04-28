Sean Gunn says brother James was ‘built’ to head DC

Some people were born to dig ditches, and some people were born to turn the DCU into a powerhouse that can compete with the behemoth that is Marvel. Guess which one James Gunn is? Well, according to Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn, James was built to run the nascent DC studio.

In a red carpet interview with Variety, Sean, who plays Kraglin and Groot and Rocket Raccoon (not the voices though), talked highly of his brother and what he wants to accomplish with the DCU. He also revealed whether he was surprised when he heard about his brother’s big new job.

“You know, I don’t tend to get too surprised by what happens with my brother,” he said. “There was a moment of like, ‘holy sh*t,’ but then, you know, he’s cut out for it. He’s built for it.”

Was Sean Gunn surprised when his brother James went to DC? #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 https://t.co/G3QElsKbUh pic.twitter.com/B8tEBnUS8I — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

Sean Gunn also praised his brother’s work ethic, saying, “He works harder than anyone I’ve ever known. He eats sleeps and drinks this stuff. He’s good at it and he loves telling stories. He just loves it.”

Honestly, it must be pretty nice to have a brother who’s a huge director AND the co-head of DC, but Sean Gunn is no slouch and he definitely pulls his weight in the Guardians franchise. However, he may have spoiled a very important plot point regarding Rocket Raccoon’s fate in the movie.

Gunn did an interview with Empire where he explained that it was getting harder and harder to play the character. Oh, and he said the latest movie would be his “swan song” as Rocket. A lot of people are taking this to mean Rocket’s going to die, but since this is the last Guardians movie, it could just mean that the movies are done so he won’t play Rocket anymore.

No one wants Rocket to die! We’ll know for sure when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.