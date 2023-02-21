Selena Gomez calls Bella Hadid her ‘girl crush’ and Twitter can’t get enough

Pop star and actress Selena Gomez has revealed her girl crush, and it just happens to be her pogo sister Bella Hadid (they both dated The Weeknd).

Gomez shared a video from her TikTok on Instagram where she tried out a Hadid-inspired filter. It gave her a more slender nose, eyes shaped like almonds, a little more pout and some freckles. “So my name, my name is Bella Hadid,” she said.

In the video itself she wrote “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”

via Instagram

Gomez then shared a video of herself without the filter. “Instead, this is me,” she said. “I accidentally laminated my brows too much.”

via Instagram

Finally she shared a picture of Hadid with the tag “#girlcrush.”

via Instagram

One bond that ties the women together — besides both of them being incredibly wealthy and famous — is their aforementioned relationships with superstar singer The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). Tesfaye dated Hadid for over a year, from April 2015 to November 2016. Gomez dated him in January of 2017. Regardless, people are here for it.

They’re both gorgeous!

People still play Bingo?

Selena Gomez openly being thirsty for Bella Hadid was not on my 2023 bingo card- pic.twitter.com/dHR67UdlrX — Shrvya | GOOD RIDDANCE ☆ (@shrvztweets) February 21, 2023

A fair point.

selena gomez saying she wishes she was as pretty as bella hadid, meanwhile the rest of the world wishes we were as pretty as selena gomez — Elizabeth Gerardi (@lizziegerardi) February 21, 2023

Why can’t people just be cool?

Selena gomez spend her whole life thinking about her ex's girlfriends ,she spent the last days OBSESSED with hailey by commenting on hate pages of hailey playing victim mentality woman and now bella hadid who doesn't even follow her back..her insecurities beyond. Depressed woman https://t.co/WVfGrb3DM6 pic.twitter.com/hS2ubIGWgA — facts (@facts1facts1) February 21, 2023

Back to the niceties.

SELENA GOMEZ & BELLA HADID BEING BESTIES WHEN?!!?!!? pic.twitter.com/IXpcFm5qo1 — L.🎧 ✢⁵ TXT (@tyfwlea) February 21, 2023

If this is the best we can do right now, then that’s fine.

counting this as a selena gomez x bella hadid interaction. pic.twitter.com/r8n2b307cI — ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) February 21, 2023

Cut out the middleman (middle Weeknd?).

selena gomez just referred to bella hadid as her girl crush and in my very humble opinion given the fact that they have both dated abel in the past it’s their turn to date now👩🏻‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏻 pic.twitter.com/IKQ95WyWKa — ۟ (@niqhtcourtslord) February 21, 2023

The friendship we all crave.

same selena, same😩

selena gomez x bella hadid coming as THE friendship of 2023 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/lKNY4ZxnIT — 𝗢𝗰𝗲́🦋 (@stargxirl) February 21, 2023

Gomez stans want none of it.

LMAO WHAT DOES SHE NEED ATTENTION FOR?? ITS SELENA GOMEZ WHO IS MUCH MORE POPULAR THAN BELLA HADID 💀 https://t.co/eLR7u4MAby — selenagomeznewsxoxo on ig (@sgnewssxoxo) February 21, 2023

Yes! Empowerment.

Selena Gomez worshipping her ex boyfriend’s longtime love Bella Hadid is the women empowerment and low key drag of that one chick I never knew I needed. pic.twitter.com/tUEVkBtzwZ — shboogies ❄️ (@shboogies) February 21, 2023

What in the multiverse of madness should be copyrighted.

Did Selena Gomez just call Bella Hadid Her Girl-Crush???? What in the multiverse of madness… pic.twitter.com/bp6NdGY4Yb — L U C Y (@ellesheIena) February 21, 2023

Anyway you get the point. It’s nice to see Gomez showing love to Hadid even if the media (not us!) wants to pit them against each other. We’ll keep you posted on any developments.