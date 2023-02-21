Selena Gomez calls Bella Hadid her ‘girl crush’ and Twitter can’t get enough
Pop star and actress Selena Gomez has revealed her girl crush, and it just happens to be her pogo sister Bella Hadid (they both dated The Weeknd).
Gomez shared a video from her TikTok on Instagram where she tried out a Hadid-inspired filter. It gave her a more slender nose, eyes shaped like almonds, a little more pout and some freckles. “So my name, my name is Bella Hadid,” she said.
In the video itself she wrote “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”
Gomez then shared a video of herself without the filter. “Instead, this is me,” she said. “I accidentally laminated my brows too much.”
Finally she shared a picture of Hadid with the tag “#girlcrush.”
One bond that ties the women together — besides both of them being incredibly wealthy and famous — is their aforementioned relationships with superstar singer The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). Tesfaye dated Hadid for over a year, from April 2015 to November 2016. Gomez dated him in January of 2017. Regardless, people are here for it.
Anyway you get the point. It’s nice to see Gomez showing love to Hadid even if the media (not us!) wants to pit them against each other. We’ll keep you posted on any developments.