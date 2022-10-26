Seth Rogen acknowledges his uncanny resemblance to an unmasked ’90s wrestling legend

If we didn’t know any better, we’d swear that was Seth Rogen under the mask.

“Damn, my secret has been revealed,” he confessed on Twitter, replying to a candid photo of WWE legend Kane sans mask from the 1990s. Cue the trademark Rogen laugh.

Back in the mid-’90s, the WWE (known as WWF at the time) soap opera reeled in massive Nielsen ratings every Monday night. In a plot thread that could easily be mistaken for a Game of Thrones episode, Kane — the Undertaker’s long-lost brother, whom he thought he had burned alive in a childhood fire — returned from the dead to challenge his famous sibling…and possibly murder him on live television? Who knows? The ’90s pro wrestling scene was wild, y’all.

Anyway, following fine wrestling tradition, Kane’s face stayed hidden from the audience for years before the dramatic unmasking. What we didn’t know was that, apparently, it was Rogen the entire time.

Actually, it was Glenn Jacobs, but the viral picture does bear an uncanny resemblance to Rogen, especially with the glasses. Since this is social media, the fans had plenty to say on the subject.

These days, the 55-year-old Jacobs is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and still sporting a completely shredded physique.

Maybe Kane can come out of retirement and face his other long-lost brother in a future reunion? Seth Rogen vs. Kane — the winner becomes governor of Tennessee. Maybe Dave Franco can serve as the special guest referee. That’s a WrestleMania main event waiting to happen.