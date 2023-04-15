Sexist loser pits Zendaya against 1990s Jennifer Connelly and is instantly made to pay for it

With Elon Musk at the helm, the ugly side of Twitter is in danger of making the comeback nobody asked for, which is admittedly par for the course when there are way too many people out there hanging on the word of utter imbeciles like Donald Trump and Andrew Tate, but today’s descent into misogyny bizarrely focuses on Zendaya and the 1990s era of Jennifer Connelly.

As strange as that sounds, somebody bold and confident enough in their bravado to use an image of a statue as a profile picture decided to lambast the current state of what passes for feminine grace and beauty, by picking on a massively successful and awards-laden actress still in their 20s, which is obviously the done thing.

Any zoomer who thinks right pic is above average attractive doesn't understand that in the 90s, a "7" looked like left pic.



"Above average" meant something else back then. There'd be like ten girls

as or more beautiful than Connelly working at every chain restaurant. pic.twitter.com/rjg9ZPU2g5 — Sun Optimist (@CristusVictor) April 15, 2023

Not only that, but Connelly was dragged into the matter against her will as if the standards of ethereal beauty have somehow dropped over the decades. As you can imagine, it took mere seconds for the rebuttals to begin, and there isn’t enough ice or ointment in the world to apply a serviceable amount of cold water to the sheer volume of burns being dished out.

Jennifer Connelly is trending bcz of one tweet that says she's a "7."



as in between 6 and 8.

😐

that's fucking hilarious. she's an 11.5 on a bad day. she was in 1989 and she still is today. pic.twitter.com/YKgqtpBKpQ — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) April 15, 2023

*sees why Jennifer Connelly is trending* pic.twitter.com/2dFTdJqANY — Bill Smiley (@neokefka_99) April 15, 2023

I’ve read a lot of stupid shit on Twitter, but “Jennifer Connelly is a 7” has to take the prize for idiotic takes. https://t.co/ByDLHnmu6V pic.twitter.com/m5pRwwQTF5 — Jennifer Public Radio 💎 (@AmbientSynthy) April 15, 2023

“Jennifer Connelly would have been a 7 in the 90s”



Comedy is now legal on Twitter. https://t.co/N6M8SmPVBj — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) April 15, 2023

WTF is this nonsense? Jennifer Connelly was a 10 in the '90s and she's a 10 now. People this stupid should not be allowed to tweet. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UuIK4PJhIh — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) April 15, 2023

Jennifer Connelly, well-noted in the 90s for being just slightly above average in terms of physical beauty. Statue avi guys – not even once. pic.twitter.com/eBzZjxVcDQ — Ollie McClellan (@OllieMcClellan) April 15, 2023

Pitting women against each other is one thing, but denigrating both at the same time and waving around the generational gap as some form of evidence is something else entirely. Needless to say, you’d have to scrape the very bottom of the barrel to find somebody who can even try to make it make sense, but it’s not as if Twitter is a place where debate goes to thrive.