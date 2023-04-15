Sexist loser pits Zendaya against 1990s Jennifer Connelly and is instantly made to pay for it
With Elon Musk at the helm, the ugly side of Twitter is in danger of making the comeback nobody asked for, which is admittedly par for the course when there are way too many people out there hanging on the word of utter imbeciles like Donald Trump and Andrew Tate, but today’s descent into misogyny bizarrely focuses on Zendaya and the 1990s era of Jennifer Connelly.
As strange as that sounds, somebody bold and confident enough in their bravado to use an image of a statue as a profile picture decided to lambast the current state of what passes for feminine grace and beauty, by picking on a massively successful and awards-laden actress still in their 20s, which is obviously the done thing.
Not only that, but Connelly was dragged into the matter against her will as if the standards of ethereal beauty have somehow dropped over the decades. As you can imagine, it took mere seconds for the rebuttals to begin, and there isn’t enough ice or ointment in the world to apply a serviceable amount of cold water to the sheer volume of burns being dished out.
Pitting women against each other is one thing, but denigrating both at the same time and waving around the generational gap as some form of evidence is something else entirely. Needless to say, you’d have to scrape the very bottom of the barrel to find somebody who can even try to make it make sense, but it’s not as if Twitter is a place where debate goes to thrive.