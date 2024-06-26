Sha’Carri Richardson’s 200m time confirmed

Sha’Carri Richardson is an American track and field sprinter who will compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter events. The 24-year-old — born on March 25, 2000, in Dallas, Texas — saw her profile raised in 2019 when, as a freshman at Louisiana State University, she ran the 100 meters in 10.75 seconds at the NCAA Division I Championships, breaking the collegiate record in the event.

As reported by Eurosport, on June 23, 2024, she qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics as United States champion by registering the fastest women’s 100-meter time of the year of 10.71 seconds. She beat rivals Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry in the event, who achieved times of 10.80 and 10.89, respectively. Richardson’s personal best in the event is 10.65, which she clocked in 2023 at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. It won Richardson her first world title.

But how good is she in the 200-meter race?

What is Sha’Carri Richardson’s 200m time?

Sha’Carri Richardson’s personal best in the 200-meter event is 21.92 seconds. She registered this time at the same 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where she won gold in the 100-meter race. However, her 200-meter time was only good enough to achieve third place and a bronze medal.

Starting on June 27, 2024, Richardson will be looking to improve on that time when she steps out onto the track to compete in the preliminary round of 200-meter Olympic qualifying. Assuming she comes through that, she’ll participate in the semi-final and, hopefully, the final over the next two days.

We wish her all the best in her efforts to qualify for the Olympic 200-meter race, and hope she smashes it in Paris in the 100-meter race — and here’s hoping she breaks her personal best times in both events very soon.

