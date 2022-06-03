Shailene Woodley took to Instagram to praise Top Gun: Maverick, especially Miles Teller’s ab-tastic performance.

The actor of such notable projects as The Descendants, Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Big Little Lies must have been telling the truth when she singled out Teller’s “oiled up” abdominals, because following it up with “proud sister moment happening over here” is too strange to be a lie.

“If you haven’t had the chance yet, run, don’t walk, to your nearest cinema, sit your ass down, and watch the new Top Gun. you will feel like a kid again…going to the theater for an ACTUAL cinematic experience. we laughed, we cried, we clapped. so much clapping. @tomcruise obvi slayed so hard … and #milesteller gave the world everything you want but rarely get in a blockbuster film … heart. soul. sass. charisma. (oiled up abs). pain. elation. and he did it all with such subtlety you barely knew it was happening. fuck, he really is such a wildly talented actor, and it made my heart explode watching him do his thing in this. i’m beyond happy for him and this entire @topgunmovie team … thank you for giving the world this gift. miles, you deserve every ounce of this exciting moment. proud sister moment happening over here. bravooooo.”

An interesting comparison there, Woodley. We’ll say no more.

That “proud sister” comment likely comes from the fact that both Woodley and Teller got their big breaks—and got to intimately know each other—in the 2013 coming-of-age film The Spectacular Now. However, it’s Teller who’s looking most spectacular now!

Take Woodley’s lead and gush over Teller in Top Gun: Maverick, which is in theaters across the world.