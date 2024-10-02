‘She absolutely wants to share her truth’: Meghan Markle leaves Royal family quaking as she plans to one-up Prince Harry’s destructive ways

Prince Harry released his explosive memoir Spare in Jan. 2023, and the Royal family is still recovering almost two years later. Bucking the monarchy’s mandate to maintain as much privacy as possible, one of the ruling clan’s own aired all kinds of secrets from behind closed palace doors to the public for the first time, earning the eternal ire of his relatives in the process.

It’s speculated that Harry may have belatedly realized he’d gone a little too far, as Spare is finally releasing in paperback this October but — unusually — without any new material. This is being widely viewed as something of an olive branch from the Duke of Sussex, and an implicit promise that he’s going to cut back on flinging mud at his family from now on.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have made the same promise as she might just be working on a shocking memoir of her own…

Rumor has it that the Duchess of Sussex is in the early stages of developing her own autobiography, with a bidding war supposedly about to break out over the publishing rights. As per what an insider source told Closer Online: “The word in publishing circles is that everyone’s mad to land Meghan’s memoirs and the numbers being thrown around are ridiculously high.”

Given that Spare was an international bestseller, it’s unsurprising to hear that Meghan’s memoir could sell for an obscene amount of money — so much so that any misgivings the duchess might have about sharing her story will surely wilt away in the face of so many zeroes. “We’re talking tens of millions for her authorized biography — it’s going to get to the point where she can’t say no,” continued the source.

It’s claimed that Meghan has been sitting on her ideas for an autobiography for a while in an attempt to maintain peacetime, but the burning desire to get her side of the story out there has led the former actress and mother of two to believe that now is the right time to “share her truth.”

“And love her or hate her, there’s no denying that she has an insight into the royals that no one else can share,” the source concluded. “She’s strategically chosen to hold off for the sake of peace, but she absolutely wants to share her truth – and why shouldn’t she?”

Why shouldn’t she? Well, King Charles, Prince William, and the rest could probably come up with a long list of reasons why she shouldn’t, mostly to do with rescuing their reputations. Harry alludes directly enough to Meghan’s feuds with her in-laws as it is in Spare, so Meghan’s own memoir would, in all probability, be even more scathing towards the Royals.

The shocking details she shared in that infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021 — like the king’s speculation about the skin color of his grandkids — may be only the tip of the iceberg compared to what could be about to emerge. The Royal family might want to watch out, as Meghan is unlikely to spare any of them if she really is planning on penning her own autobiography.

