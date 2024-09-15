Image Credit: Disney
Lady Gaga asked if she's a Chappell Roan fan
Images via @cctalkingpictures/TikTok
‘She has no clue she’s just being nice’: Lady Gaga fans are convinced she has no idea who Chappell Roan is, but they’re missing one big piece of evidence

Oh, they couldn't be more wrong!
Cailyn Cox
Published: Sep 15, 2024 09:49 am

Lady Gaga is a music industry legend (and 2008 remains one of the best years for pop music thanks to her rockstar album, The Fame). So, there’s no denying that she is incredibly well-connected and knows who is who. But is she a fan of the new generation of musicians like Chappell Roan?

Roan is undoubtedly a star on the rise, and she has become incredibly successful this quick in her career. Like Gaga, she also has a legion of loyal fans who follow her every move. Naturally, fans of Chappell have been eager to find out whether Gaga knows who the singer is?!

An unnamed individual chatted briefly with Gaga at the Venice Film Festival, and the interaction was shared on TikTok by user @ucctalkingpictures. In the short clip, you can hear someone ask Gaga if she is a “Chappell Roan fan?” to which she replies, “What?” and the person repeats the question. This time, Gaga appears to hear her better and answers with “Yes!” And yet, fans are unconvinced by her answer and feel she was just being polite.

Why does no one believe Lady Gaga is a Chappell Roan fan?

@ucctalkingpictures

Your favourite artist’s favourite artist #ladygaga #chappellroan #venicefilmfestival #jokerfolieadeux #joker

♬ original sound – ucctalkingpictures

The post’s comment section is filled with remarks about how Gaga has no idea who Roan is. “Lady Gaga immediately googling ‘who is Chappell Roan’ as soon as she gets into the limo,” a comment reads. It has been liked over 68,000 times in agreement, so it’s clear a lot of people feel the same way. “She has no clue she’s just being nice,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include “Please. She doesn’t listen to Chappell Roan,” “asking this to a living legend,” “it’s giving ‘rih do you remember me in monaco,'” and “She’s so polite.” Fans have also commented on how it was ridiculous to ask Gaga this question when the fan got the chance to meet her. Some people feel there are many better things to ask, including discussing Gaga’s music. “ASK HER FOR TELEPHONE PART 2,” a TikTok user suggested.

The comments are amusing and have given us a good chuckle, but there is definitely something people are missing: Lady Gaga follows Chappell on Instagram. It was not hard for us to find this out, given that she only follows 100 people (despite having over 57 million followers). With this evidence, her comments about being a fan appear to be true!

The admiration between the two women is mutual because Chappell also follows Gaga on Instagram. So, we can rest easy now knowing two of the hottest stars in the music industry are supporting each other.

