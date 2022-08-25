Tatiana Maslany is really enjoying working with Mark Ruffalo.

The She-Hulk star recently rained praises on the 54-year-old Marvel mainstay during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. It’s no surprise that the two got along well, given their stellar on-screen chemistry, but Maslany’s words are heartening nonetheless. They prove what everyone has long suspected: that Ruffalo, like other Hollywood favorites Keanu Reeves and Paul Rudd, is one of the celebrity world’s rare sweeties.

Ruffalo seems to be reveling in his latest opportunity to play the Hulk, offering lighthearted wit and experience to Disney Plus’ latest series. The charming and easygoing energy he communicates via the role is apparently a permanent fixture for Ruffalo if Maslany’s words are anything to go off of.

While discussing the latest MCU release, Maslany gushed that it is a “joy to work with an actor where the dynamic on-camera feels like the dynamic off-camera.” Seemingly admitting to a bit of apprehension over some of She-Hulk‘s goofier scenes, Maslany said Ruffalo, and his long experience as a Hulk, were a huge help. “I never felt like he was going to let me fall on my face,” she said.

“He’s such an amazing scene partner, and even though he’s played this character for 10 years, he really is learning things about the character all the time and stretching him and changing him and letting him grow.”

Maslany’s words are already proven true, only two episodes into She-Hulk‘s nine-episode run. Ruffalo is already presenting a far different version of the Hulk than fans are familiar with, and audiences couldn’t be more welcoming of the change. It’s wonderful to see a character we’ve come to love over more than a decade change and grow, and his partnership with Maslany’s Jennifer Walters provides the perfect backdrop for Bruce’s continued growth.

The fact that Ruffalo is such a delight to work with just makes his fanbase love him more. We already suspected he was a sweet and pleasant person in real life, but Maslany’s confirmation secures Ruffalo as one of the very best members of the Avengers.