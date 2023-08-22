‘She tried to cancel Jamie Foxx two weeks ago’: Jennifer Aniston being ‘so over cancel culture’ immediately backfires

When the canceler becomes the cancelled. Who can keep up?

Jennifer Aniston is in hot water over some comments she made about cancel culture in a new Wall Street Journal profile. While claiming that she’s over it, she’s being accused of trying to cancel Jamie Foxx just a few weeks ago.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” she said in the profile. “I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means…. Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Ah, how very benevolent of her. Let’s back up a little. On Aug. 4, Foxx posted on Instagram (the post has since been deleted): “THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS…WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

A lot of people felt this was antisemitic. After a lot of backlash, Foxx deleted the post and apologized. Aniston got some heat for “liking” the photo. She responded on her Instagram story:

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

She then shared a response from Jewish media site A Wider Frame, which called the post “horrifically antisemitic.”

Foxx backed up. “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.”

The post, he said, was about a “fake friend” and that’s why he said “they.”

“I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended ❤️❤️❤️. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx.”

This prompted a lot of posts about Aniston. Here are a few:

mind you this is the same woman who tried to get jamie foxx cancelled and has still not apologized for it https://t.co/nHiWnRDzjZ — 🪨pebbles🪨 (@penbbles) August 22, 2023

lol, didn't Jennifer Aniston agree to canceling Jamie Foxx? And it sounds like she knows people in the industry who aren't worthy of that "redemption" she's talking about, buuuuuut that's another story. https://t.co/zfGiEAgrgN pic.twitter.com/2pT9YnSNBG — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) August 22, 2023

You get the point. Not sure if just throwing around the word “cancel” like it’s candy is helping anyone, or just diluting why it exists in the first place, but what do I know? It also doesn’t feel like she was condemning Foxx, personally.

The profile, by the way, is part of the PR campaign for Aniston’s very good Apple TV Plus show, Morning Show, which follows two female news anchors rocked by a (irony alert) cancellation scandal.

This is the world we live in, folks. We’ll keep you posted.