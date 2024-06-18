‘She was such a legend’: Gracie Abrams recalls how Taylor Swift reacted after her cats almost set her house on fire

All of us who have ever had fur children know how devious and evil they can be sometimes. Taylor Swift, a proud cat mom of three, seems to be an expert as she handled a fire started by one of her cats.

Taylor Swift has always been very vocal about her love for cats. Her first cat was Meredith Grey, named after the titular Grey’s Anatomy character played by Ellen Pompeo. Not long after, she got Olivia Benson, from the procedural drama Law & Order. Both cats are Scottish folds. When filming the music video for the Lover leading single, “Me!” she fell in love with the cat on set and adopted it. The kitten was her first male cat, a Ragdoll, which she named Benjamin Button.

Over the years, her cats have made several appearances on her social media accounts, various projects, and music videos. She often travels with them across the globe, so it’s no surprise that she can handle any crazy thing they come up with. Even when things get very serious.

Did Taylor Swift’s cats really start a fire?

The short answer is yes. In a Billboard interview with singer Gracie Abrams to promote her upcoming album, The Secret of Us, Abrams also delved into her friendship with the superstar singer and their upcoming collaboration song, “Us.” The 24-year-old singer opened for Swift on her massive The Eras Tour, and they also worked together for a song off her upcoming album, which premieres on Friday, June 21.

While hanging out with Taylor at her home in Tribeca until early morning after finishing co-writing “Us,” Swift proved that she can handle a fire extinguisher. Abrams recalled that the two of them hung out after a night of dinner and drinks, and, sometimes during the night, heard a candle fall. Taylor didn’t think much of it, and assured Abrams that it must have been one of her cats playing around. Actually, they had started a fire in her kitchen, and Taylor handled it rather swiftly, according to Gracie.

“She was such a legend – I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do,” Abrams recalled. “We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.” The singer does have a very precious video of Taylor handling the fire, but she hasn’t shared it with the world.

Aside from writing songs together, Taylor also treated Gracie to some unheard tunes from her then-unreleased record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department. Gracie had previously shared two photos of them in December to celebrate Taylor’s birthday, with Gracie lying on the floor in disbelief. Her recent interview gave a background to the picture, as she explained that it happened after she first heard the song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” Literally, we had the same reaction after hearing that iconic bridge.

