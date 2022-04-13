Shemar Moore enjoyed playing a new role in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Shemar Moore joined Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show today to chat about his role in the hit family film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

While Moore is known for playing quite a badass in most of his roles — and looking fantastic doing it — he got to take on a new persona in the hilarious Sonic the Hedgehog 2. His character was doing a lot of smiling and “showing off the pearly whites,” as Moore told Clarkson — and more exciting than that, he got to have a lot of fun.

Of course, Moore has fun in all of his roles, but they’re usually more serious in nature. From Criminal Minds to S.W.A.T and the D.C series Birds of Prey, he’s a busy guy with a lot in his repertoire. But Sonic the Hedgehog 2 allowed him to really let go and play a different type of character.

“I play a character named Randall and I spend my days chasing bad guys, I’m tough guy Hondo — kicking down doors and chasing bad guys — I’ve got the Hondo scowl and so in this movie, I smile a lot, I show all the pearlies, I get to be goofy.”

He went on to say that while the role was exciting, he was very much out of his comfort zone in this one, but that it was a fun and wild ride.

“I was a fish out of water, I don’t know if I’m doing a good job because you know, it’s a cartoon. I play a real person, I don’t play a cartoon — I play a real person but you’re talking to tennis balls because, I mean, Sonic is not really there. so they have a little stick in the ground with a tennis ball and so you have to talk to the tennis ball and later — in post they put in the cartoon.”

He went on to say that while he’s not playing a massive role in the film, he got to have fun with the cast of the film in scenes like the epic volleyball game, and in his lovey-dovey scenes with his fiancée in the movie.

We’re crossing our fingers that Moore is a permanent part of the Sonic the Hedgehog family, and that we’ll see him in upcoming projects; he’s the perfect addition to the cast, and his role really is an exciting one. You can see Moore in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters now, and it’s a can’t-miss film.