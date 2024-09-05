‘She’s a part of the elite sacred circle’: Megan Thee Stallion is giving Mother in Pepsi’s recreated ‘Gladiator’ ad with Travis Kelce

In a world where studios bet on reboots, not even commercials are safe. Pepsi has just enlisted the help of Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce for an ad spot that recreates one of its most iconic commercials.

With Gladiator II set for premiere this November, the time has come for a brand-new Gladiator-inspired ad. In 2004, the soft drink giant released one of the best-ever Super Bowl commercials with a lot of star power. At the height of their careers, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Pink, and Enrique Iglesias made history in a Gladiator-inspired commercial called “Roman Empire.” Iglesias played the emperor, while the three successful superstars posed as arena fighters.

Trying to replicate the success of an iconic project is difficult, but nothing works better than nostalgia, and this is probably the argument of many big studios or brands. Ahead of the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season, Pepsi released a new campaign titled “Make Your Gameday Epic,” and epic it was.

Megan Thee Stallion is giving Mother as she replicates Pepsi’s Gladiator ad

Nothing shows more progress than casting women in important roles and this time, the space left by former Emperor Enrique Iglesias (the ultimate Hero Highness) is filled by none other than Megan Thee Stallion. The focus in the previous Pepsi ad was between Spears, Beyoncé, and Pink, all with their separate styles and fandoms. However, the new ad highlights no one more than Stallion, and fans are here for it.

The ad features Queen’s iconic “We Will Rock You” song from the Britney/ Bey/ Pink commercial, but it’s an updated version featuring new lyrics from the Grammy award-winning rapper called “We Will Rock You (Megan Thee Stallion Version).” Since this is an NFL ad, Pepsi hired Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry, and Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The athletes took the role of gladiators in the arena.

Stallion seemingly realized that she’s finally made it, posting the ad on her social media account, letting her “Hottie” fandom know that “we are officially famous” following her Pepsi commercial. “A Pepsi commercial is such a huge deal,” Megan gushed to PEOPLE. “I feel like it’s the rite of passage that all the baddies have to go through, like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Pink — and now Megan Thee Stallion.”

Fans couldn’t get enough, in the comments of her original post, Pepsi’s Instagram post, or all over X. “Oh Megan stays BOOKED and BUSY! Other rap girls can’t relate!,” wrote a thrilled fan. Several simply joined the conversation to state that she’s giving “Mother” vibes, with another acknowledging that she’s part of “the elite sacred circle,” which is as star-studded as it gets.

Megan adds “We Will Rock You,” offers motivational lyrics about fending off “haters” and taking down the competition. — Millen Kid (@KidMillen6771) September 5, 2024

Mega is always a queen in everything she does, simply amazing — Tava Script© (@script_tava) September 5, 2024

Pepsi is a longtime NFL sponsor, and the full-length ad, directed by Jake Scott in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, clocks in at three minutes. Aside from the massive star power, the commercial also features actors Lamorne Morris and Jake Lacy. With Ridley Scott releasing the sequel to the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator on Nov. 22, NFL season kickoff, and Megan Thee Stallion hosting the VMAs on Sept. 11, the new ad is a great homage to some of the biggest names of today, fully honoring the pop-filled 2004 ad.

