‘She’s playing the victim’: From a fairytale to a horror story, Remy Ma and Papoose’s relationship timeline, explored

Once considered the epitome of “Black Love” in the hip-hop scene, Remy Ma and Papoose‘s relationship now appears to be coming apart at the seams. They have been together for nearly two decades, so the explosive cheating allegations that surfaced recently have sent their fans into a frenzy.

The drama reached a boiling point on Dec. 11, when Remy Ma, 44, publicly accused her husband of infidelity by sharing alleged text messages between him and world champion boxer Claressa Shields. In an Instagram post, the Conceited hitmaker wrote, “Papoose dum a– fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields [laughing emojis] Laying in my house he refuses to leave.” She also hinted that Shields wasn’t the only woman involved, according to HipHopDX.

Remy Ma reveals text messages that show Papoose and Claressa Shields are having an affair. pic.twitter.com/hP7a4ZjjeF — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 12, 2024

However, Papoose, 46, didn’t take the accusations lying down. He fired back and accused Remy of being the real cheater in their relationship. “Sad to say that @remyma Is a narcissist. She chose to cheat repeatedly. Now that I finally moved on, she’s playing the victim,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Papoose also revealed that he had requested a divorce multiple times, but Remy preferred to air their dirty laundry on social media rather than handle things privately for the sake of their six-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie.

#Papoose finally speaks out says he moved on with his life! #otfmz pic.twitter.com/qznp0wjaAj — NEW IG: OTFMZLIVE (@OTFMZLIVE) December 12, 2024

The accusations are a far cry from the fairy tale image the couple previously projected on TV. To understand the magnitude of this fallout, it’s worth revisiting the timeline of their relationship because they have a love story that once inspired countless fans.

Remy Ma and Papoose’s love story began in 2004 when they got introduced by mutual friend DJ Kay Slay at an industry event. They reportedly formed an instant connection due to their shared values and a mutual love for hip-hop. Hence, it did not take long for them to get together, according to HotNewHipHop.

However, in 2008, the pair’s relationship was put to the test when the Outta Control rapper was sentenced to eight years in prison in connection to a shooting incident. While many relationships might have crumbled under such circumstances, Papoose remained loyal to his partner. They even married over the phone while Remy was in jail.

When Remy was released from prison in 2014, their love story took on a new chapter. They joined the Love & Hip Hop franchise and used the platform to rebuild Remy’s music career. Their support for one another resonated deeply with viewers and solidified their status as one of hip-hop’s power couples.

In 2015, the pair celebrated their love with a lavish televised wedding. Surrounded by family and friends, the event marked a joyous milestone for Remy and Papoose. However, life quickly threw its challenges at the couple. In 2016, they suffered a miscarriage — a heartbreak they discussed on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Reminisce.

While their relationship appeared rock-solid after that, rumors of trouble began to surface last year. Remy was linked to not one but two battle rappers, Bad Newz and Eazy The Block Captain. Things escalated when Papoose allegedly confronted Eazy, and an explosive 16-minute audio clip of the latter confirming the affair surfaced, as per TMZ.

Remy Ma & Bad Newz…They Even Got Matching Watches….Awww #BlackLove 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ABp3bl0CYs — KING DNA TOOTH (@KingDnaTooth) May 10, 2024

Thus, many were shocked when Remy flipped the script this week and accused Papoose of cheating with Shields. Now fans are left wondering if this is truly the end for Remy Ma and Papoose or if their love story can weather yet another storm.

