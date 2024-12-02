‘She’s the standard in every decade’: Vanessa Williams channels Miranda Priestley for ‘The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical’ with two show-stopping looks

For years, Vanessa Williams proved she was a powerhouse and a major fashion icon. She just received a role that will profoundly highlight that: fashion icon Miranda Priestley in The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, and, for the premiere, Williams proved she understood the assignment.
The Devil Wears Prada holds a special heart in many people’s hearts. The 2006 comedy starring Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep has become a cult classic. At the same time, the ongoing debate on who the real villain of the movie was will never find a resolution, and no, I will not jump on the Nate hate wagon as Andie changed her entire self for a job she didn’t even want but that’s not the idea — Miranda Priestley is the worst boss ever and people are not ready for this conversation.
At the same time, there’s something that will never stop being iconic in the film: fashion. Loosely inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Miranda Priestley was the authoritative voice when it came to what’s in or out and, to embody this classy, business-chic tyrant, Vanessa Williams wore two show-stopping looks.
Vanessa Williams combines boardroom classy with red-carpet babe in the same night
For The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical charity gala night in support of the Elton John Aids Foundation (who composed the musical’s music), Williams donned a Miranda Priestley-approved two-piece consisting of a silk turtleneck blouse with a leather high-waist leather midi skirt with an emphasized snake-skin waist and a pair of red stilettos.
The look was the picture-perfect Miranda Priestley outfit, who is the picture-perfect person for an impeccable office look.
She later attended the afterparty in a completely different outfit just right for the red carpet. The actress wore a dark corset dress with a high slit from the Pamella Roland SS25 Ready to Wear collection, stealing the show with her figure and stance. The gown had a see-through corset at the waist and a silky finish, with an off-shoulder and a long cape falling down one shoulder. She paired the look with a small white clutch and black heels.
Williams wanted to emphasize the dress, opting for a high bun, hoop silver earrings, and an intense smokey eye, paired with a nude lip.
Fans couldn’t stop praising the look online, as she looked absolutely gorgeous. “Stunning. The face card has never and will never have a limit,” wrote a fan. “She’s the standard in every decade. The dress compliments her body so well,” pointed out another.
At the same time, some people deserved she deserved a haute couture gown considering the role of Miranda Priestley. “This is such a naff look. She deserved something a little more high fashion considering the role.” More people agreed, with another user noting, “agreed! Something like custom Dolce and Gabbana, or Versace, or something else that’s a huge brand. Or even, you know, Prada,” especially since both Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour were present at the charity gala.
Despite the lack of a high-profile fashion house backing her, Vanessa Williams proved you can look stunning without the biggest brands dressing you, and isn’t that Miranda Priestley’s superpower?
Published: Dec 2, 2024 09:28 am