It has been over a year now since Simu Liu made his MCU debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but the actor is celebrating his return to the MCU – even if it isn’t in the most standard way.

In the last episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the titular character went full meta as she broke out of her own show to go have a word with the writers whom she believed were seriously messing with her ending. In order to escape, though, she first had to break out of the box on the Disney Plus interface and swing her way over to an Avengers Assembled title card, allowing her to enter the Marvel Studios space so she could confront the writers for writing her a cliched and tired ending.

It was within this sequence that Shang-Chi was once again seen, taking up the main banner space on the Disney/Marvel home screen, as well as one of the title boxes. Simu Liu seemed pretty pleased with his appearance in the series, posting a snapshot of the scene to Twitter and crowing, “behold my triumphant return to the MCU you guys.”

behold my triumphant return to the MCU you guys pic.twitter.com/1VE24t0lC3 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 17, 2022

It is not yet known when we will see Shang-Chi again, though we do know a sequel is on the cards with Destin Daniel Cretton set to return as director. However, given how his commitments to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty are likely to take up a huge amount of his time, there could potentially be a shake-up for the Shang-Chi sequel. There are some thoughts that the film could find a home in Phase Six of the MCU as there are still two slots left unclaimed, and given the popularity of the character since his debut, Marvel will no doubt want to capitalize on him before the events at the end of the Multiverse Saga.

That being said, we have no idea what is going on at Marvel Studios, and the actor could end up playing a cameo in another movie or series before he reappears in his own solo film once again. If you miss the character and want to see him sooner you can rewatch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings available on Disney Plus.