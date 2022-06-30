Simu Liu wore a dress long before Harry Styles, and he has a photo to prove it!

The Barbie actor was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when guest host Chelsea Handler opened his memoir and showed viewers a picture of his three-year-old self in a dress and “throwing gender norms out the window,” as the caption reads.

“You really wore the shit out of this outfit,” Handler declared.

“Thank you,” Liu said before throwing shade at One Direction and movie star Harry Styles.

“I know Harry Styles was on the cover of, I think it was Vanity Fair, with the dress. I just wanted you to know that I was there first.”

It was actually the cover of Vogue where Styles donned a dress and became the first man to appear solo on the magazine cover. Predictably, this caused a lot of controversies, to which Styles replied, “To not wear [something] because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes . . . It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.” This was in December 2020, so Liu beat him by 28 years!

In addition to subverting gender norms, both Liu and Styles are members of the MCU who made their debuts in 2021: Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Styles in Eternals.

You can get a close-up of Liu’s Stylish photo in his New York Times bestselling memoir We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story.