Simu Liu says he’ll happily make 40 ‘Shang-Chi’ sequels if he can

Last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduced the world in earnest to star Simu Liu, and the actor realizes this, saying that he’d make more sequels to the movie in a second.

Liu spoke to Comicbook.com and when asked about a sequel for the hit movie, he said it’s probably going to happen although he doesn’t have a lot of details about when and how.

“I think I know as much as anyone else, right? There’s going to be a sequel, I think that part was obvious but it was also made official,” the actor said. “As far as when I think that’s just a question of timing and how well my back holds up through the years. I’ll make 40 of them if we can.”

Liu previously told Complex that a sequel would see Shang-Chi go on some new adventures with his powers.

“I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I’m curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings.”

Liu also said that the character has layers and the idea of “being gifted something that’s so powerful” is awesome but also heavy because it’s also “so dangerous.” There’s also the question of how Shaun will fit in with the rest of the MCU, Liu said.

“Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I’m just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don’t know anything, but I’m excited to dive into that process.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently streaming on Disney Plus. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything about a sequel.