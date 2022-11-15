Simu Liu wisely agrees with some hugely important lifestyle advice

Leave it to Twitter to make even the biggest stars question their life decisions. Simu Liu, the one and only Shang-Chi, recently shared his thoughts on some regrettable calls made in the past, showing that not even the largest actors on the planet are immune to questionable job choices.

In a viral tweet, a user on the bird app shared some advice for us all, saying “NEVER do stock image modeling,” after her image was used in the most hilarious article titled “I’m 25 and won’t have sex until I’m married. Why can’t I get a man?

NEVER do stock image modeling, just don't do it. https://t.co/OmRfoGlhvo — Abigail Johnson 🌹 (@abigail1963) November 10, 2022

The Marvel alum was quick to agree that stock image modeling is just not worth it, leaving a piece of advice for anyone pursuing some easy-earned cash. Liu tweeted that he “seconded” the sentiment shared in the tweet- well, everyone makes mistakes.

In good old mockery fashion, the internet did not let this opportunity slide. Dozens of replies flooded the actor’s tweet, sharing some of Liu’s most iconic stock modeling photos, much to his despair. “nah i think it’s pretty solid,” someone shared, with what seems to be a picture of Liu in workout gear, getting his moves on — after all, the abs aren’t gonna build themselves.

nah i think it’s pretty solid pic.twitter.com/lUwlknxTgv — natalie| 4 (@higherliv) November 15, 2022

More and more people kept sharing the awkwardly positioned poses in Liu’s repertoire, including some of the most iconic Twitter memes, which just so happen to include the stock-turned-celebrity-actor. “How else will I know office life is this fun?” someone hilariously pointed out, sharing an image of Liu in an office setting, laughing at paperwork.

How else will I know office life is this fun? pic.twitter.com/Mnr3ghCV3X — Catherine ☕️ (@starrynight2901) November 15, 2022

But you gave us the best meme to make fun of people who pay for Twitter pic.twitter.com/8D8uiuBmrI — Luke 茂雄 (@LukeShigeo) November 15, 2022

Liu is known for portraying Shang Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film of the same name. The Chinese-born Canadian actor rose to fame after getting the role in the superhero franchise in 2021, in spite of being in the entertainment industry for over a decade, with names like Fresh Off the Boat and Orphan Black under his belt. But naturally, everyone starts off somewhere, and it seems as though Liu’s past as a stock model is always coming back to haunt him.

Liu is expected to appear in the upcoming untitled Shang-Chi sequel, as well as portray the superhero in the next Avengers installment, Avengers: Secret Wars, set to be released in 2026. As for what the actor has been up to, other than questioning his life decisions, you can still find him voicing Izo in Bright: Samurai Soul on Netflix, or by rewatching Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney Plus.