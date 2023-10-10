‘Since I got divorced, you haven’t been around much’: Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out an old friend for playing favorites

It turns out that veteran action icons have very long memories, with Arnold Schwarzenegger hilariously putting Rob Lowe on the spot as the two old friends reunited on an upcoming podcast episode.

Things do get a little uncomfortable, though, with the Austrian Oak calling out The West Wing and Parks and Rec alum for spending less and less time with him following his divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver, a bone Arnold must have been willing to pick for a while considering the pair’s separation was announced in 2011 and finalized a decade later.

Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

In a preview from on Lowe’s SiriusXM podcast Literally!, the clip ends on a cliffhanger in a savvy marketing move to ensure listeners tune in to hear how the actor responds to being so publicly placed under the spotlight.

“Let the story be told that since I got divorced from Maria, you haven’t been around much. You wanted to prove to her that you’re loyal to her and not to me. So, because even though we didn’t have any of those things, we always had friends that were loyal to me and to her, and they didn’t get involved in all of this stuff. But I mean, you did. It was like unbelievable how all of a sudden I said to Maria, ‘Why is Rob not showing up?’ We had a lot of fun. And you came over to the house all the time. I kind of missed all that stuff. But you know, maybe eventually you’re gonna wake up and say, you know, ‘I can hang out with Arnold again and Maria’s not gonna decapitate me.'”

Things could be about to get testy, but it’s an excellent teaser to try and drum up more interest than usual in Lowe’s podcast given Schwarzenegger’s status and intense line of questioning.