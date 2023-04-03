Snoop Dogg drops People’s Elbow to win at Wrestlemania but with an odd twist

Wrestlemania 39 has featured many outstanding performances and surprises. One such surprise was Snoop Dogg showing up and winning a match, though it may not have turned out exactly as planned. So, what happened?

Well, Snoop Dogg surprisingly showed up last night for the two-night event to co-host with wrestling great The Miz. Midway through last night’s card, Miz said he put out an open to challenge to anyone who wanted to face him at Wrestlemania, but received no responses. That’s when Pat McAfee showed up.

McAfee is a former NFL punter turned social media extraordinaire thanks to his hugely popular Pat McAfee Show, which manages to book big name athletes for interviews. McAfee was also a WWE announcer who fought victoriously at last year’s Wrestlemania.

Snoop Dogg basically told The Miz that he has a challenge now, and the WWE quickly sent out a ref and the match was on, to the ultimate consternation of The Miz. McAfee pulled off a win thanks in part to George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers who was seated in the front row and jumped in to help in typical wrestling entertainment fashion.

So, tonight, while hosting, The Miz called out Snoop Dogg for not having his back last night. He also made an excuse for his loss by saying he simply wasn’t ready for an impromptu match. Snoop encouraged him to fight tonight, however. Then, Shane McMahon, son of Vince McMahon who turned the WWE into a multi-billion dollar company, came out to challenge The Miz. Shane, or as he was known when he fought in the 90’s – Shane O’ Mac – ultimately started the match by punching the Miz. With a referee on scene to make the match “official,” Shane leaped over a running Miz then appeared to injure his foot when landing. The injury seemed genuine and likely created a change in script.

At that point, Snoop got in the ring and punched The Miz, falling him in the process, a move that almost definitely was in the script. After seeing if Shane was ok, Snoop returned to Miz who was already back on his feet and then delivered the knockout punch to fall him again.



At this point, it’s unclear if Snoop was supposed to be a part of the ending, because he then seemed unsure what to do until the ref told him to drop the People’s Elbow. This was either a reminder to Snoop or it was the ref telling Snoop what he now had to do since Shane McMahon was apparently injured.

Snoop then proceeded to do the single worst version of the People’s Elbow in wrestling history. Of course, the move was the popular finisher of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. To say it was humorous would be a grand understatement. Snoop Dogg, moving in super slow motion, dropped the People’s Elbow and then pinned The Miz to earn an official Wrestlemania victory.

If we were to guess, we assume that Snoop was supposed to do the finisher at some point but, even in that case, it may have been meant to happen after the Shane McMahon match. Of course, it’s also possible that all of it was part of the script, though the confusion from Snoop Dogg seemed to suggest otherwise. Now, we just gotta chill ‘til the next episode.