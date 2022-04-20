It’s a joyful day for any father when his daughter announces that she’s engaged to marry the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with. It’s a doubly joyful day for R&B legend Lionel Richie when that daughter is Sofia Richie and that man is not talentless fashion designer Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie’s fiance is her boyfriend of a year, Elliot Grainge, who is known for running a record label, and not for being suspected by the police of arranging to rob his own home while he was in France. An “insider” to the couple’s relationship tells US Magazine exclusively that “(the) couple bonded over their shared appreciation for keeping their lives ‘private.’”

This may be a reference to Disick’s appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where the reality realty speculator claimed that Richie gave him an ultimatum to choose between Richie, a then-19-year-old professional Instagram selfie model, and Kourtney Kardashian, a professional Kardashian with whom he has three children.

Grainge is the son of Universal Music CEO Lucius Grainge, and founder of 10K Projects, a record label that specializes in underground-style hip hop. His discoveries include Billboard chart-topping rapper Trippie Redd, who has three Billboard number one records, and Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is best-remembered for a conviction on child sexual abuse charges, and turning snitch against his gang in exchange for a lenient sentence on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder.

According to US, the couple have been together since 2021, saying back then, “They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious… Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”