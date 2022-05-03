Sophie Turner Flaunts Baby Bump With Joe Jonas at Met Gala 2022

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner has shown off her baby bump, alongside spouse Joe Jonas at the 2022 Met Gala.

Dressed up in an outfit that a Star Wars Sith would sport, she’s the dark to the light of the Camp Rock star. Turner and Jonas are expecting their second child, and the actress had not been afraid to let her pregnancy known. She gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Willa, in 2020.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The void-black gown is accentuated by her dark red hair, styled like Princess Leia in Return of the Jedi. Perhaps this is all an elaborate ploy to get a gig with Disney for the ever-growing Star Wars universe?

joe jonas and sophie turner have once again, eaten up the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SVAMfI7qU4 — lauren (@jophieshesitate) May 2, 2022

Jonas and Turner both turned up in Louis Vuitton, as Turner has starred in campaigns for the brand and the couple are often seen front row at designer Nicholas Ghesquière’s shows.

Celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, and Gemma Chan also wore the French design house’s creations for the Gala this year.

Turner is set to star in two films this year, with the actress penned in for Heavy and Every Last Secret, both of which have very little known about them.

Jonas meanwhile teased a new DNCE song just a few days ago in a TikTok where Turner seems less than amused with her husband’s hijinks at first, but eventually can’t help but dance in the seat of her car. Here’s hoping the couple dances to their hearts’ content tonight before the tiniest Jonas comes along and the vibe shifts a bit.