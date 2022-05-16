The Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition for 2022 is hitting newsstands this week, and the covers for the 59th edition feature an array of beautiful and strong women.

Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, Yumi Nu, and Ciara are the four stars to land a cover this year, and Sports Illustrated shared more about what they bring to the table — or the magazine cover.

Kardashian is a known reality television star, entrepreneur, model, and mother gracing the cover for the first time.

Writing a letter to her younger self, Kardashian shares her motivation to continue achieving great things.

“But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content. You’re still going to be looking for that next “it…And when you find it, you’re going to do it — we’re going to do it —like we always do: to the fullest.”

She noted via tweet, “We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret.”

For Grammy-winning singer and model Ciara, this is also her first cover for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Tweeting about it on Monday, she claimed that it was her dream to be on the cover. She added, “Proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine & to join the list of elite women that have come before me!” She also observed, “Gonna be makin that thang JUMP today!”

She calls the experience a dream come true, and, as she told SI, she hopes to encourage others and be remembered as a lover.

“I hope that people will say when they think of me, ”Ciara was a person that loved; she never stopped loving. Ultimately, she was someone that made a great impact.” I think that’sthat’s what it is about for me. I just want to continue using my resources to make a difference in whatever way that I can, big or small. Ultimately, she was someone that loved, someone that cared and she made a difference.”

Maye Musk has been a model in the industry for over 50 years, and she’s also a dietitian who encourages others to eat healthily and strive for wellness in their journey with overall health. Musk’s biggest dietary secret? Planning. Oh, and she’s Elon’s mom. She registered her excitement via her son’s newest investment, remarking that she was “so excited” to be on the magazine cover at age 74, declaring, “It’s about time!”

In an interview with Glossy, she shared the following advice for attaining great physical health where your diet is concerned:

“I had a practice for 45 years — I was seeing people all the time. And I made them plan their meals. Because if you don’t plan, the wheels fall off. You come back from work, you’re tired, and you haven’t planned your dinner. So, you have to plan it and write it down.”

Last but certainly not least, Yumi Nu is a recording artist and plus-size model who feels honored to model and be someone that makes other people realize that their bodies are worthy of love and appreciation.

“Hands down, this has been the biggest year of my modeling career thus far. After making my SI Swimsuit debut in last year’s issue, I appeared on the cover of the September issue of Vogue… And I fulfilled a longtime dream of mine by booking the cover of Vogue Japan.

She took to Instagram to confess, “I have not been able to sleep, breathe or think straight since I found out.”

You can grab your cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue this week.