‘Squid Game’ stars among first presenters for Emmy awards

The 2022 Emmy Awards are fast approaching, and it looks like we’re going to get some familiar faces as presenters at the ceremony, including two actors from the Netflix smash hit Squid Game.

Both Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae will be presenting at the awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ho-yeon is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Jung-jae is up for Oustanding Lead Actor. The show made history as the first foreign language show ever to be nominated for Best Drama, and it received a record 14 total nominations.

Ho-yeon and Jung-jae are in good company on the presenting side. Other presenters in the first announced group include star of Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez (the show is nominated, but she is not), and late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

In addition to the Squid Game presenter duo, Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart, both nominated for the show Hacks as supporting and lead actresses, respectively, will present. Other presenters include Molly Shannon, Ariana DeBose, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Taye Diggs, Kelly Clarkson, Diego Luna, and a score of others.

Even with the 14 Squid Game nominations, there are other shows with even more nominations. For example, Succession has the most noms with 25, and both Ted Lasso and The White Lotus both have 20 each.

The 74th annual Emmy Awards will air on NBC and Peacock on Sept. 12. Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the ceremony.