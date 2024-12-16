Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt’s relationship timeline, explored

They are without a doubt one of the cutest celebrity couples around, and the way they look at each other will make you believe in love again (in case you didn’t). We’re talking, of course, about Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt, the sleeper couple we should all want to be. Let’s take a look at how these lovebirds met, and where they’re at now.

If the name Blunt seems familiar, it’s because Felicity, a literary agent, is the sister of very famous actress Emily Blunt. In fact, that’s how Tucci met his then future wife; Tucci was filming the classic movie The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, when the two were introduced for the first time.

Tucci was married at the time to Kathryn Spath, who unfortunately passed away in 2009. The bereaved Tucci reconnected with Felicity Blunt in 2010, at the wedding of John Krasinski and Felicity’s sister, Emily. They started dating, got smitten, and got married in 2012.

Emily with Stanley Tucci and her sister Felicity Blunt at the 2017 BAFTA’s. pic.twitter.com/C6aRbEV2tw — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) February 12, 2019

In 2015, Tucci revealed that after he was diagnosed with cancer, his wife’s “undying attention and affection” helped in in his battle. He was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue after suffering through “excruciating” jaw pain for two years.

The treatment was brutal. He did 25 days of radiation and seven chemotherapy sessions. The treatments left him unable to eat so he had to depend on a feeding tube. Fortunately, he pulled through.

The couple has two kids together: Emilia, and Matteo. Felicity is also stepmom to Tucci’s children from his first marriage. They’ve been a strong couple for years and love going out together, and in 2011 they were shown canoodling at the U.S. Open.

They went to Fashion Week together in 2012, and looked just as stunning as ever.

When Tucci appeared in The Hunger Games in 2012, they were shining on the red carpet together.

Here they are taking a cute selfie in 2015 when they went to Wimbledon.

In 2021, Tucci gushed about his wife on a vacation at the Watergate Bay Hotel. Here’s what he had to say:

“A rare few days respite alone with @felicityblunt at @watergatebay where the sun was shining, the food (best Greek salad ever) was incredible and the rooms a delight. Could not have hoped for more. We walked the costal path and she did really well to keep up. (When keeping up means being 20 yards ahead the whole time). Very proud of her.”

The like to get fancy fancy sometimes. The couple went to the BAFTAs in 2016 and were matching in sleek black outfits. Good looking couple!

They seem to relish being together, and they are always jet-setting around the world to exclusive, famous events, like Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

A love like theirs was made to last, and it’s just nice to see two people so in love after all these years. Here they are taking in a sunset in north Cornwall.

We hope they last forever!

