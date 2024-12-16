Forgot password
Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt’s relationship timeline, explored

Relationship Goals x 1,000.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|

Published: Dec 16, 2024 06:54 pm

They are without a doubt one of the cutest celebrity couples around, and the way they look at each other will make you believe in love again (in case you didn’t). We’re talking, of course, about Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt, the sleeper couple we should all want to be. Let’s take a look at how these lovebirds met, and where they’re at now.

If the name Blunt seems familiar, it’s because Felicity, a literary agent, is the sister of very famous actress Emily Blunt. In fact, that’s how Tucci met his then future wife; Tucci was filming the classic movie The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, when the two were introduced for the first time.

Tucci was married at the time to Kathryn Spath, who unfortunately passed away in 2009. The bereaved Tucci reconnected with Felicity Blunt in 2010, at the wedding of John Krasinski and Felicity’s sister, Emily. They started dating, got smitten, and got married in 2012.

In 2015, Tucci revealed that after he was diagnosed with cancer, his wife’s “undying attention and affection” helped in in his battle. He was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue after suffering through “excruciating” jaw pain for two years.

The treatment was brutal. He did 25 days of radiation and seven chemotherapy sessions. The treatments left him unable to eat so he had to depend on a feeding tube. Fortunately, he pulled through.

The couple has two kids together: Emilia, and Matteo. Felicity is also stepmom to Tucci’s children from his first marriage. They’ve been a strong couple for years and love going out together, and in 2011 they were shown canoodling at the U.S. Open.

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt attend the 2011 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2011 in New York City.
Photo by Uri Schanker/WireImage

They went to Fashion Week together in 2012, and looked just as stunning as ever.

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the amfAR New York Gala To Kick Off Fall 2012 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2012 in New...
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

When Tucci appeared in The Hunger Games in 2012, they were shining on the red carpet together.

Actor Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "The Hunger Games" at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on March 12, 2012 in Los...
Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic

Here they are taking a cute selfie in 2015 when they went to Wimbledon.

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt attend the Sam Querry v Roger Federer match on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July...
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2021, Tucci gushed about his wife on a vacation at the Watergate Bay Hotel. Here’s what he had to say:

“A rare few days respite alone with @felicityblunt at @watergatebay where the sun was shining, the food (best Greek salad ever) was incredible and the rooms a delight. Could not have hoped for more. We walked the costal path and she did really well to keep up. (When keeping up means being 20 yards ahead the whole time). Very proud of her.”

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt
Photo via Instagram

The like to get fancy fancy sometimes. The couple went to the BAFTAs in 2016 and were matching in sleek black outfits. Good looking couple!

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England.
Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

They seem to relish being together, and they are always jet-setting around the world to exclusive, famous events, like Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

Felicity Blunt wearing Paul Smith and Stanley Tucci wearing Paul Smith attend the Paul Smith AW20 50th Anniversary show as part of Paris Fashion Week...
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paul Smith

A love like theirs was made to last, and it’s just nice to see two people so in love after all these years. Here they are taking in a sunset in north Cornwall.

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt
Photo via Instagram

We hope they last forever!

