‘Star Trek’ icon Anton Yelchin’s cause of death, confirmed

Anton Yelchin was a Russian-born American actor who came into the world on March 11, 1989. On June 19, 2016, he was tragically taken from it.

Recommended Videos

Yelchin moved to the United States with his family when he was six months old. His parents were both professional figure skaters, but he chose a different career. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, his mother said that, shortly after arriving in Los Angeles, a woman approached her, having seen baby Anton, and said, “He’s beautiful. He will be actor.”

He started his career as a child in 2000 with roles in the comedy movie A Man Is Mostly Water, the television film Geppetto, and an episode of the drama series ER. After that, he went on to gain credits on the small screen in the likes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, NYPD Blue, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Criminal Minds, SuperMansion, and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, as well as movies like Along Came a Spider (2001), Alpha Dog (2006), Terminator Salvation (2009), Like Crazy (2011), The Smurfs (2011) and several of its sequels, and Fright Night (2011).

But it was undoubtedly his performance as Chekhov in the ‘Kelvinverse’ Star Trek movies for which he’s remembered most and, prior to his death, it seemed he’d be a fixture in the franchise for decades to come.

But how did Anton Yelchin die?

How did Anton Yelchin die?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Anton Yelchin died in a freak accident outside his home in Studio City, Los Angeles.

As reported by CNN, he had parked his Jeep Grand Cherokee and exited the vehicle to check for mail at the property’s locked gate. However, he had failed to put the brakes on, so the car rolled down the driveway’s steep incline and pinned the actor between it and a pillar and security fence. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office said there were no suspicious circumstances in Yelchin’s death and identified the cause as “blunt traumatic asphyxia.”

The L.A.P.D.’s Jennifer Houser told CNN:

“The victim was on his way to meet his friends for a rehearsal and when he didn’t show up, his friends went to his house where they found him deceased by his car. It appears that he momentarily left his car, leaving it in the driveway. He was behind the vehicle when it rolled backward and pinned him to the brick pillar causing the trauma that led to his death.”

May Anton Yelchin rest in peace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy