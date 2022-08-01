‘Star Trek’ veterans pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols

Members of the Star Trek universe are taking to social media to praise their iconic co-star and colleague Nichelle Nichols, who passed away on July 30.

Nichols’ groundbreaking turn as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on Star Trek was one of the first uplifting characterizations of Black women in television and a departure from the previous demeaning stereotypes.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a transformative meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King helped Nichols understand her influence as a positive role model, especially for Black women and children. He encouraged her to forgo other opportunities and continue her work on Star Trek.

In November 1968, Star Trek Episode 10, Season 3: Plato’s Children, featured the first high profile interracial kiss between Lieutenant Uhura and Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner). Her former co-star tweeted a thoughtful eulogy of Nichols, highlighting the cultural significance of her work.

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2022

George Takei was deeply saddened by the loss of his friend and former colleague.

I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

Kate Mulgrew praised Nichols’ courage and exceptional ability to maneuver the many difficulties she faced as she challenged and changed biases.

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.



May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022

J. J. Abrams warmly expressed his admiration for Nichols and sent condolences to her family.

A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect. pic.twitter.com/ZRnMblXx0Z — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) July 31, 2022

Actor Karl Urban, who succeeded DeForest Kelley as Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy, described Nichols as a legend.

Trail blazer

Legend 🙏🏽

My heart goes out to her family and friends

God speed Nichelle 🌺 pic.twitter.com/L6y0aRaRs1 — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) July 31, 2022

Marina Sirtis who played Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation shared her gratitude for the example Nichols set.

RIP @NichelleIsUhura. You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken💔😢 — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 31, 2022

Nichols was born in Robbins, Illinois on Dec. 28, 1932. A natural entertainer, she studied dance and music in addition to theater. Twice married and divorced, she had one child with her first husband, Foster Johnson.

After the Star Trek television series, Nichols worked as an ambassador for NASA in a successful effort to recruit diverse talent to the space agency. She continued acting until 2019.

Her son, Kyle Johnson, announced the loss of his mother on her official website:

Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.

Nichols died of heart failure in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old.