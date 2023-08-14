‘Stay strong’: Dwayne Johnson offers a message of support to those suffering in Hawaii

Hollywood heavyweight Dwayne Johnson shared heartfelt words of support for the people devastated by the Maui Wildfires, with the Black Adam star appealing to his social media followers to help raise funds for the rescue effort.

Johnson took to Instagram and addressed his 388 million followers in a candid video, speaking eloquently about the tragedy:

“Everybody, I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands, our island of Maui, and I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are, too. Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these last couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking. Thank you, guys around the world, for all of your support, your light, your prayers. Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii and the people of Hawaii.”

He encouraged anyone who wishes to donate to support the Maui Strong Fund. Over a million users have liked his post so far.

Hawaii has a special place in Johnson’s heart. He has always been proud of his Pacific Islander heritage, with his mother, Ata, hailing from American Samoa.

The Associated Press reports that the wildfires started on Aug. 8, ravaging the island of Maui, leading to evacuations, displacement, and an unfathomable loss of life. Within hours the wildfires leveled 80 percent of the 2700 buildings and residences in Maui County. Approximately 4500 people are homeless. So far, Lāhainā has emerged as the hardest hit location, suffering a loss of 93 people with more than a thousand residents unaccounted for.

The local government is racing to provide aid and shelter to survivors. As the Hawaiian community unites to confront this unprecedented disaster, Johnson’s compassionate words offer solidarity and hope during the struggle.

The impact of the wildfires is a poignant reminder of nature’s unpredictable power of nature. As Maui County reels in the aftermath of the tragedy, it must receive support to recover and begin the healing process. Johnson is using his platform to raise awareness and provide practical support. Hopefully, he will inspire others to follow suit.