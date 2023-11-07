‘Stay tuned, the story ain’t over yet’: Dwayne Johnson’s cancelled TV series may not be as dead and buried as first thought

Not even the biggest stars on the planet are immune from the ongoing small screen cancellation spree that’s been running rampant on both network television and streaming, with Dwayne Johnson‘s Young Rock a notable high-profile casualty.

Despite being co-created, executive produced, and occasionally starring one of the most famous faces in all of Hollywood, NBC opted to pull the plug on the semi-autobiographical sitcom after three seasons, but The Rock is hardly the sort of person used to being told no.

Image via NBC

On the Developmentally Speaking podcast, executive producer and decades-long member of Johnson’s inner circle Harvey Wippleman hinted that even though the series had been officially pulled from the airwaves and seen its chances of a fourth season seemingly set ablaze, Young Rock may not have told its last story after all.

“It was a great experience, and it’s not over yet. It’s not on NBC anymore, but once the actors’ strike resolves, stay tuned. Young Rock will be back. The story ain’t over yet. To me, the biggest highlight of the last whatever amount of years was being a main part of the Young Rock show on NBC. I was one of the two executive consultants for the wrestling aspect of the show.”

If there’s anyone who can flippantly laugh in the face of their passion project being booted from the screen, then you’ve got to imagine the highest-paid actor and producer in the entire industry would be very near the top of the list. Is it all hot air, or will Young Rock really rise from the ashes? As Wippleman says, it’s best to stay tuned.