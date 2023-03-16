Stephen King compares conservative Arizonans to emojis

Stephen King is back to poke fun at conservatives after their fight against “wokeness” continues. This time, he used something that people from that demographic could understand as his weapon — emojis.

The famous horror author went on Twitter, commenting on the latest report of an “anti-woke” parent hotline for “concerned” parents to call if they feel like their child is being taught “critical race theory” and “gender ideology” in school. According to Fox News, it empowers parents and ensures that their child is taught appropriate lessons.

King clapped back at the report, knowing how schools are getting heavily criticized lately due to conservatives’ assumptions of “wokeness being taught to children,” stating how the people protesting are similar to “frowny” and “unhappy emojis.” That’s right, he compared the parents to emojis that they tend to use on social media, which is ironic because they’d use these emotes whenever they have to rant about something.

Gosh, look at all those frowny people! They look like those unhappy emojis. https://t.co/Yiye6lN5vG — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 16, 2023

King’s followers agreed with the author, mocking how they could easily blame ‘wokeness’ on anything. They even joked about how parents would be mad if kids were taught about racism or being a decent person just because it’s “too woke.”

Oh they're teaching them racism 😔😔😔 https://t.co/pHoNS9DYhw — Sonya Serial Reader (@SonyaSerialRead) March 16, 2023

Fox News reported that parents want their children to focus on basic academics like reading and math. It claimed that there are schools nationwide where students have low proficiency in basic academic skills. However, they’re blaming the poor academic results on ‘wokeness,’ when it could also be caused due to a teacher shortage. According to ABC News, more than three-quarters of the US is experiencing teacher shortages, especially in public schools.

So perhaps, parents shouldn’t be worried about wokeness and be more concerned about not enough people wanting to do the profession. As mentioned by King himself, these “frowny people” will just find things to be unhappy about, even if the thing they’re mad about isn’t really the reason for their kids’ poor performance.