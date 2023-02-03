Stephen King drops a groaner of a dad joke that might leave Ian McKellen upset

You know what’s even scarier than a Stephen King story? His dad jokes. Seriously. There’s no denying that King continues to be one of the world’s most prolific writers, but his Twitter game has slowly become just as impressive.

An active user, Stephen King often chimes in on current events with his signature style — and earlier today, decided to give us this gem. You know what they say, it wouldn’t be Friday without a terrible Stephen King joke. (Okay you got us, no one says that.)

What do you call a magician who has lost his magic?

Ian.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Don’t forget to tip your waitress. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 3, 2023

We can almost hear the sound of countless facepalms happening in real time.

Okay Stephen King, we get it. You take the magic out of magician — and what’s left? Ian. Har, har, har, very funny. This is the type of joke that’s so bad, it takes a second to sink in, and we couldn’t love it more. Thankfully, Twitter seems to agree with us.

Superbly done! Mr. King! 😆 pic.twitter.com/LVki8CY3cU — 🌙ddEyeWhovian in the Moonlight Sunrise (@OddEyeWhovian) February 3, 2023

Not everyone is as encouraging of Stephen King’s new career in comedy though.

Think about all the Ians out there who might be baffled by this groaner. Take Ian McKellen for instance. The guy played an actual wizard, so we hope he’s okay with this sort of blasphemy.

All this pressure might have been too much for Stephen King, as the author even admitted how tough his crowd was this morning.

Tough audience today. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 3, 2023

Comedy is a tough gig, and there’s no shame in that. Perhaps Stephen King should stick to making us cry, screech, and scream — and forget about laughter for a little while, or not. Keep the dad jokes coming, they’re just as spooky.