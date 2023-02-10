Stephen King expresses his love for a deeply controversial movie which has torn the industry asunder

Stephen King enjoys updating his followers on his movie and television viewings, often treating Twitter like his own Letterboxd account. His latest suggestion is particularly compelling, with him recommending a film that has gone right to the heart of the movie industry and its awards season.

The King of Horror gave a glowing review of the Oscar-nominated film To Leslie, which has been engulfed in the flames of controversy thanks to its star Andrea Riseborough’s nomination for Best Actress. King spoke highly of the release, saying he loved it and describing her performance as “incandescent”.

There’s something slightly interesting about his praise, with it lining up with the exact controversy around the film. Riseborough and director Michael Morris have been accused of calling in industry favors and lobbying to get her nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. To Leslie saw a sudden spike of overwhelmingly positive reviews and hype from A-listers, despite grossing just $27,322 from a $1 million budget.

TO LESLIE: I loved this movie. Came out of nowhere and hit me dead in the heart. Andrea Riseborough is incandescent. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 9, 2023

The Academy has serious anti-lobbying laws, but following an investigation allowed Riseborough to keep her nomination in a somewhat surprising move. To Leslie isn’t a bad movie the thing, it’s just mostly a nothing film aside from Riseborough’s excellent performance. As far as vehicles to win awards go, it’s right up there with Tom Cruise in Valkyrie.

The film follows an alcoholic single mother who uses up the last of her lottery winnings on terrible purchases and is desperately in need of a job to keep her family afloat.

To Leslie has recently become available to stream, which likely explains King’s viewing of the film. But there’s still a question that pops into your head after such glowing praise — is King one of the many who have been part of the lobbying to win Riseborough an Oscar? In all likelihood, probably not, but the question remains.

To Leslie is streaming now from Amazon and Apple TV Plus.