Stephen King gets his laughs in as Speaker of the House vote goes hilariously wrong

Stephen King has wasted absolutely no time getting his jabs in on the Republican Party after it astonishingly failed to cement a new speaker of the house.

The “red wave” many conservative commentators had predicted during the 2022 midterms ending up being a bit more of a red puddle, although the Republicans managed to gain traction in the House of Representatives with a net gain of nine seats. The gain would feel like reason enough for the party to feel united, but the election for house speaker as resulted in hilarity and a 100 year first.

For the first time since 1923, the bid to elect a house speaker has gone through multiple ballots as Kevin McCarthy failed to garner enough support to secure his spot as speaker. CNN saw it as a microcosm of the divides within the House Republicans, but horror writer King saw it with much more humor dubbing the GOP as fighting like “a pack of wolverines in a henhouse.”

The RepubliGuns are like a pack of wolverines fighting in a henhouse. 🤣🤣🤣 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2023

King has been arguably the most vocal critic of the Republican Party in all of the land, with the writer never afraid to show his disdain for conservative and right-wing beliefs. The lifelong Democrat voter has made quite the habit out of commentary on the midterms as well, with him finding much joy in their struggle.

It does make a slight change from one of King’s other favorite hobbies of making fun of Chief Twit Elon Musk and his increasingly bad looking decision to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. $44 billion spent seemingly so he can get humiliated at every turn.